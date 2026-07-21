From Arbórea Itaim to Parque Global: Benx | Bueno Netto’s Bold Vision for Luxury Living

Benx | Bueno Netto has been honored with two significant wins from Luxury Lifestyle Awards: Best Luxury Mixed-Use Development for Parque Global in Brazil and Best Luxury Residential Development for Arbórea Itaim in Brazil. These achievements affirm the company’s position at the forefront of real estate innovation, where design, sustainability, and lifestyle come together in projects that redefine urban living.

Benx | Bueno Netto stands out not only for its architectural sophistication but also for its ability to anticipate the future needs of cities and residents. With roots in the Bueno Netto group, an influential name with nearly five decades in Brazilian real estate, the company carries forward a legacy built on credibility while infusing fresh thinking into every development.