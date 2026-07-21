From Arbórea Itaim to Parque Global: Benx | Bueno Netto’s Bold Vision for Luxury Living

Benx | Bueno Netto has been honored with two significant wins from Luxury Lifestyle Awards: Best Luxury Mixed-Use Development for Parque Global in Brazil and Best Luxury Residential Development for Arbórea Itaim in Brazil. These achievements affirm the company’s position at the forefront of real estate innovation, where design, sustainability, and lifestyle come together in projects that redefine urban living.
Benx | Bueno Netto stands out not only for its architectural sophistication but also for its ability to anticipate the future needs of cities and residents. With roots in the Bueno Netto group, an influential name with nearly five decades in Brazilian real estate, the company carries forward a legacy built on credibility while infusing fresh thinking into every development.
Arbórea Itaim epitomizes the company’s philosophy of personalization. Instead of offering fixed layouts, the project invites residents to design their living spaces according to their own routines and desires. Its 360° floor plans maximize views and natural light, while flexible layouts allow the creation of new rooms or the expansion of existing ones.
The development features just 28 residences, ensuring exclusivity while offering a broad spectrum of customization possibilities. From finishes to spatial configurations, every detail reflects the lifestyles of those who choose to live there. Internationally acclaimed architect Piero Lissoni’s interior design adds a refined layer of sophistication, and Orsini’s lush landscaping celebrates Brazilian biodiversity. Arbórea Itaim is not just an apartment tower; it is an environment tailored to its residents, a place where luxury and individuality meet.
Parque Global stands as one of the most ambitious urban projects in Latin America. Located along São Paulo’s Pinheiros River, the site once served as a dumping ground; however, through years of vision and coordination, Benx has transformed it into a vibrant ecosystem featuring residences, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality, and expansive green spaces.
Sustainability is integral to Parque Global. The masterplan incorporates more than 58,000 m² of green areas, with thousands of native trees and an ecological landscaping design by Ricardo Cardim. The project holds LEED for Cities & Communities Gold precertification and pursues 14 additional certifications, including LEED BD+C, AQUA-HQE, and Fitwel. A bird monitoring program has already identified over 77 species thriving on the grounds, proving the success of its ecological integration.
Beyond its gates, the project gave back to the city by developing the Bruno Covas Linear Park, an area that now draws more than 100,000 monthly visitors. This transformation of a degraded riverside zone into a beloved public space highlights Benx’s commitment to improving urban life on a community-wide scale.
Complex projects often reveal a company’s true capabilities. Both Arbórea Itaim and Parque Global faced demanding conditions, irregular plots, degraded land, multiple stakeholder negotiations, and strict sustainability requirements. Yet Benx turned each challenge into an opportunity for innovation.
At Arbórea Itaim, the irregular shape of the site inspired creative volumetric solutions, resulting in façades enriched by Brazilian stone textures and sculptural pergolas. Meanwhile, Parque Global required environmental rehabilitation and extensive public works before development could begin, but its completion now sets a new standard for integrated urban projects.
These projects reflect the company’s resilience and ability to balance aesthetics, sustainability, and practicality, proving that even the most difficult constraints can give rise to extraordinary urban solutions.
Every project by Benx carries a larger ambition: to reshape the urban experience and elevate the quality of life. The company integrates art, architecture, and innovation, creating developments that resonate with cultural and social value.
Its portfolio spans high-end residential and mixed-use projects while also extending accessibility through the Viva Benx platform, which delivers thoughtfully planned housing solutions to a broader audience. This dual approach ensures that the benefits of well-designed, sustainable developments reach multiple layers of society.
At its core, Benx is driven by the belief that buildings can do more than provide shelter; they can regenerate neighborhoods, connect people with nature, and inspire new ways of living. This philosophy has made the company one of Brazil’s most influential forces in shaping modern urbanism.
From the tailor-made residences of Arbórea Itaim to the vast ecological regeneration of Parque Global, Benx | Bueno Netto demonstrates how architecture can transform cities and enrich lives. Their projects speak not only to today’s needs but also to the future of urban development in Brazil and beyond.
Discover more about their innovative projects and philosophy at www.benx.com.br.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.