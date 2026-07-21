Vito Glazers Overhauled an Emmy Producer's Hollywood Hills Home, and the Financing Story Is Almost Better Than the Renovation

There's a particular street in the Hollywood Hills where the houses seem to remember everything. Drive past slowly enough and you can almost track the decades through the windows: the producers who threw the parties that made careers, the actors who emerged into reality TV, the new money that bought the old money's address and gutted it down to the studs because nostalgia doesn't sell as well as marble.
One of those houses belonged, until recently, to television producer Ben Feigin. Today it belongs to Vito Glazers, and the way he got there says as much about modern Los Angeles as the renovation itself. Glazers is the CEO of Glazers Media, a West Hollywood-based media agency, and he's built a parallel public profile as a comedian. It's a fitting resume for someone now occupying a house that once belonged to a man who helped engineer one of television's biggest comedy success stories, the kind of full-circle detail LA real estate seems to produce on a loop.
If Feigin's name doesn't immediately register, you've still felt his work. He was the executive producer who helped steer Schitt's Creek from a modest Canadian sitcom into a cultural phenomenon, the kind that swept the Emmys in a way comedies almost never do. Industry people will tell you Feigin was one of the architects of that run, the person in the room who understood both the creative vision and the business machinery required to take a niche show that far.
When Feigin passed, his Hollywood Hills home went looking for its next chapter. It found one in Glazers, a comedian, entrepreneur, and visible figure in LA's overlapping worlds of media and real estate, who bought the property and then did something more interesting than simply flip it.
Glazers didn't paint over the past. He tore into it. Working with the renovation team at NL Remodeling, he ran a full overhaul that turned a dated relic into something that could headline a design blog: updated finishes, reworked living spaces, a sensibility that splits the difference between livable and showable. It mirrors a broader shift happening across the Hills right now, where buyers don't just want a famous address. They want the architecture to actually function like it's 2026.
Here's where it gets interesting. Buying and renovating a home while still living in your current one is the kind of overlap that sinks plenty of deals. Most people either sell first and scramble for temporary housing, or buy first and end up dangerously overextended carrying two mortgages at once. Glazers avoided both traps by leaning on bridge financing, which let him acquire and renovate the property without rushing his existing home onto the market. Once the renovation wrapped, he sold his old place and folded the new one into a standard mortgage.
On paper, that sounds tidy. In practice, it was anything but: two purchases, one sale, and three separate refinances, all threaded together by Julian Channels. He's a longtime friend of Glazers who's built a name as something of an alternative-financing specialist, the type of banker who, before pivoting fully into structuring deals like this one, sold one of the priciest homes Laguna Beach has ever seen.
The block itself does plenty of talking on its own. This stretch of the Hills is a moving cast of recognizable names: a music festival founder, television stars, and, just across the street, streamer Jack Doherty, who became part of the property's own folklore when Glazers reportedly turned up on one of his livestreams. Two very different eras of fame, colliding on the same block.
What makes this transformation worth a second look isn't really the square footage or the finishes. It's the pattern underneath it. A house built around one kind of ambition, the engineering of an Emmy-winning hit, gets handed to someone chasing a different kind of relevance entirely, and somehow the place adapts.
That might be the unspoken rule of Hollywood Hills real estate. The house outlasts the owner's chapter, every time. Feigin built a legacy in television. Glazers is building one in renovation and creative financing. The property, for its part, just keeps absorbing whoever moves in next, and getting more valuable for it.
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