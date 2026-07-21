Vito Glazers Overhauled an Emmy Producer's Hollywood Hills Home, and the Financing Story Is Almost Better Than the Renovation

There's a particular street in the Hollywood Hills where the houses seem to remember everything. Drive past slowly enough and you can almost track the decades through the windows: the producers who threw the parties that made careers, the actors who emerged into reality TV, the new money that bought the old money's address and gutted it down to the studs because nostalgia doesn't sell as well as marble.

One of those houses belonged, until recently, to television producer Ben Feigin. Today it belongs to Vito Glazers, and the way he got there says as much about modern Los Angeles as the renovation itself. Glazers is the CEO of Glazers Media, a West Hollywood-based media agency, and he's built a parallel public profile as a comedian. It's a fitting resume for someone now occupying a house that once belonged to a man who helped engineer one of television's biggest comedy success stories, the kind of full-circle detail LA real estate seems to produce on a loop.

If Feigin's name doesn't immediately register, you've still felt his work. He was the executive producer who helped steer Schitt's Creek from a modest Canadian sitcom into a cultural phenomenon, the kind that swept the Emmys in a way comedies almost never do. Industry people will tell you Feigin was one of the architects of that run, the person in the room who understood both the creative vision and the business machinery required to take a niche show that far.

When Feigin passed, his Hollywood Hills home went looking for its next chapter. It found one in Glazers, a comedian, entrepreneur, and visible figure in LA's overlapping worlds of media and real estate, who bought the property and then did something more interesting than simply flip it.