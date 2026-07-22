Maggie Real Estate Group Named Washington's No. 1 Medium Team in the 2025 RealTrends Verified Rankings

The annual RealTrends Verified rankings recognize top-performing real estate professionals and teams across the United States based on independently verified production data. RealTrends ranks agents and teams by sales volume and transaction sides.

The team is listed with Keller Williams and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Additional company milestones include:

$220M+ in annual sales activity

160+ closed transactions

500+ families served

300+ public client reviews

More than 10 years serving Washington home buyers and sellers

Bilingual service in Mandarin and English

Service across Bellevue, Seattle, the Eastside, and Greater Seattle

"We're honored to be recognized by RealTrends Verified," said Maggie Sun, founder of Maggie Real Estate Group. "This recognition reflects our team's commitment to helping buyers and sellers make informed real estate decisions across Washington. We're grateful to our clients for their trust and support."