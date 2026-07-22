Maggie Real Estate Group Named Washington's No. 1 Medium Team in the 2025 RealTrends Verified Rankings

The Bellevue-based team recorded $202.09 million in closed sales volume and 152.1 transaction sides.
Bellevue, Wash. — Maggie Real Estate Group has been named Washington's No. 1 Medium Team by sales volume in the 2025 RealTrends Verified rankings. According to RealTrends Verified, the team recorded $202.09 million in closed sales volume and 152.1 transaction sides, ranking No. 1 statewide in sales volume and No. 3 in transaction sides among medium real estate teams in Washington.
The annual RealTrends Verified rankings recognize top-performing real estate professionals and teams across the United States based on independently verified production data. RealTrends ranks agents and teams by sales volume and transaction sides.
The team is listed with Keller Williams and is based in Bellevue, Washington.
Additional company milestones include:
$220M+ in annual sales activity
160+ closed transactions
500+ families served
300+ public client reviews
More than 10 years serving Washington home buyers and sellers
Bilingual service in Mandarin and English
Service across Bellevue, Seattle, the Eastside, and Greater Seattle
"We're honored to be recognized by RealTrends Verified," said Maggie Sun, founder of Maggie Real Estate Group. "This recognition reflects our team's commitment to helping buyers and sellers make informed real estate decisions across Washington. We're grateful to our clients for their trust and support."
Maggie Real Estate Group is a Bellevue-based real estate team affiliated with Keller Williams. The team serves buyers, sellers, investors, and relocation clients throughout the Greater Seattle area.
The team provides bilingual service in Mandarin and English. Its work focuses on data-driven guidance, clear communication, and client service.
Maggie Real Estate Group
Website: https://www.maggiesunre.com/
Email: maggie@maggiesunre.com
Phone: +1(425) 615-8293
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