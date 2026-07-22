Real Estate Resources

Maggie Real Estate Group Named Washington's No. 1 Medium Team in the 2025 RealTrends Verified Rankings

Bellevue-based Keller Williams team tops Washington’s medium-team sales rankings with $202M in volume and more than 150 transaction sides, reflecting a decade of data-driven, bilingual service to Greater Seattle clients
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RealTrends Verified honors Maggie Real Estate Group as the state’s leading medium team by sales volume, highlighting its $220M+ in annual activity, 160+ closed deals and a client-first approach for buyers and sellersphoto provided by contributor
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The Bellevue-based team recorded $202.09 million in closed sales volume and 152.1 transaction sides.

Bellevue, Wash. — Maggie Real Estate Group has been named Washington's No. 1 Medium Team by sales volume in the 2025 RealTrends Verified rankings. According to RealTrends Verified, the team recorded $202.09 million in closed sales volume and 152.1 transaction sides, ranking No. 1 statewide in sales volume and No. 3 in transaction sides among medium real estate teams in Washington.

RealTrends Recognition

The annual RealTrends Verified rankings recognize top-performing real estate professionals and teams across the United States based on independently verified production data. RealTrends ranks agents and teams by sales volume and transaction sides.

The team is listed with Keller Williams and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Additional company milestones include:

  • $220M+ in annual sales activity

  • 160+ closed transactions

  • 500+ families served

  • 300+ public client reviews

  • More than 10 years serving Washington home buyers and sellers

  • Bilingual service in Mandarin and English

  • Service across Bellevue, Seattle, the Eastside, and Greater Seattle

"We're honored to be recognized by RealTrends Verified," said Maggie Sun, founder of Maggie Real Estate Group. "This recognition reflects our team's commitment to helping buyers and sellers make informed real estate decisions across Washington. We're grateful to our clients for their trust and support."

About Maggie Real Estate Group

Maggie Real Estate Group is a Bellevue-based real estate team affiliated with Keller Williams. The team serves buyers, sellers, investors, and relocation clients throughout the Greater Seattle area.

The team provides bilingual service in Mandarin and English. Its work focuses on data-driven guidance, clear communication, and client service.

Media Contact

Maggie Real Estate Group

Website: https://www.maggiesunre.com/

Email: maggie@maggiesunre.com

Phone: +1(425) 615-8293

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