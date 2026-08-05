Why a House Title Search Should Be Part of Every Home Purchase

When evaluating a property, buyers often have immediate plans for improvement. This might involve adding a second storey, rendering the exterior, or subdividing a large block to maximise the land's value.

However, local council zoning is not the only authority governing what you can do with a property. Many lots are bound by restrictive covenants registered directly on the title.

A covenant is a private agreement that dictates specific limitations on the property’s use, and these rules are inherited by every subsequent owner. Discovering these limitations after settlement can severely impact your long-term plans and the overall yield of the asset.

This is exactly why conducting an independent house title search is a non-negotiable step in the purchasing process. It reveals these hidden constraints before you commit your funds, allowing you to assess whether the property actually aligns with your investment strategy.