Rent in Japan Without Japanese Credit History | E-HOUSING

If you're moving to Japan (or already here) and looking for a home, the benefits are concrete.

The years of financial responsibility you built up abroad are no longer invisible; they now work in your favor. Screening decisions are faster because the integrated score gives the guarantee company a clearer picture from the start, and applications that might previously have been rejected outright for "no domestic credit history" can now be judged on your actual record.

There's no need to find a Japanese guarantor, because the rent guarantee service covers that role.

And because this runs through E-HOUSING, you also get everything else we're known for: a multilingual team (half of our agents are foreign nationals themselves), and end-to-end support for starting life in Japan, including SIM cards, bank accounts, utility connections, short-term furnished apartments while you search, and interpretation support throughout your tenancy.

If you're an HR or general affairs team hiring international talent, this scheme takes one of your most time-consuming headaches off your plate. E-HOUSING handles the entire process, from property search to guarantee screening to contract procedures, as a one-stop service.

The faster screening made possible by the integrated credit score means housing can be secured in time for your employee's start date or transfer schedule, not weeks after it.

Moving to Japan soon? Look for new Tokyo apartments for rent, with one of our multilingual agents, and we'll tell you exactly how the new screening applies to your situation.