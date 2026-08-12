Rent in Japan Without Japanese Credit History | E-HOUSING

If you've ever tried to rent an apartment in Japan as a newcomer, you already know the frustrating paradox: you may have a stable job, a solid income, and years of on-time payments back home, and still get turned down because you have "no credit history in Japan."
That changes now.
We're excited to announce that E-HOUSING has partnered with Orico Forrent Insure, one of Japan's leading rent guarantee companies, and Dwilar, Inc., the California-based provider of the foreign-resident credit assessment service "Lita," to launch a first-of-its-kind cross-border credit screening scheme. As of May 2026, the credit history you built in your home country can now be part of your rental application in Japan, through our new Global Support Plan.
People can cross borders. Until now, their credit couldn't.
No matter how diligently you paid your bills, your loans, or your rent back home, the moment you arrived in Japan that record was effectively reset to zero.
Japanese landlords and guarantee companies simply had no way to see it. This was never really about "foreigners being risky." It was about credit information being cut off at the border. It's a missing piece of social infrastructure, and it has made housing one of the biggest hurdles for international talent moving to Japan.
Surveys by Japan's Immigration Services Agency confirm what our clients tell us every day: language barriers, guarantor requirements, and complicated contract procedures make securing a home one of the hardest parts of settling into life here. Property managers and landlords, for their part, have often felt they had no choice but to be cautious, even toward applicants with stable jobs and good incomes, because they had no reliable information to go on.
This partnership closes that gap.
The scheme brings together three companies, each handling one part of the puzzle.
Dwilar retrieves and analyzes your credit information from your home country through its "Lita" service. You submit your personal information directly through a secure process, which enables the retrieval and analysis of factors such as your payment history, any past defaults or late payments, income stability, and outstanding debt, all analyzed with Dwilar's proprietary algorithm.
E-HOUSING gathers the Japan-side information that tells the rest of your story: your employer and position, residence status (visa type), annual income, and the property you're interested in. This includes collecting your identification documents, verifying your identity through a short online interview, and confirming your employment with your employer. We then combine both data sets into a single integrated credit score.
Orico Forrent Insure uses this integrated score in its rent guarantee screening. If you meet the pre-defined eligibility criteria, Orico Forrent Insure issues the rent guarantee and acts as your rental guarantor, giving the property management company or landlord the security they need to say yes with confidence. Final tenancy approval is then confirmed by the property management company and the property owner.
In short: your home-country track record + your current situation in Japan = a fair, evidence-based assessment.
If you're moving to Japan (or already here) and looking for a home, the benefits are concrete.
The years of financial responsibility you built up abroad are no longer invisible; they now work in your favor. Screening decisions are faster because the integrated score gives the guarantee company a clearer picture from the start, and applications that might previously have been rejected outright for "no domestic credit history" can now be judged on your actual record.
There's no need to find a Japanese guarantor, because the rent guarantee service covers that role.
And because this runs through E-HOUSING, you also get everything else we're known for: a multilingual team (half of our agents are foreign nationals themselves), and end-to-end support for starting life in Japan, including SIM cards, bank accounts, utility connections, short-term furnished apartments while you search, and interpretation support throughout your tenancy.
If you're an HR or general affairs team hiring international talent, this scheme takes one of your most time-consuming headaches off your plate. E-HOUSING handles the entire process, from property search to guarantee screening to contract procedures, as a one-stop service.
The faster screening made possible by the integrated credit score means housing can be secured in time for your employee's start date or transfer schedule, not weeks after it.
Moving to Japan soon? Look for new Tokyo apartments for rent, with one of our multilingual agents, and we'll tell you exactly how the new screening applies to your situation.
Getting started is simple:
Contact E-HOUSING. Reach out through our website. Tell us where you'll be working, when you're arriving (or when you'd like to move), and your preferred areas and budget.
Share your information and complete verification. We'll guide you through providing the details used for the integrated score: your employment, residence status, and income in Japan, plus consent for Dwilar to retrieve your home-country credit information via Lita. Identity verification is completed via a short online interview, and we confirm your employment with your employer.
Search with confidence. While your score is being prepared, our multilingual agents will shortlist properties that fit your needs.
Screening and guarantee. Your integrated score is submitted as part of the Orico Forrent Insure guarantee screening, enabling a fast, fair decision. Once the guarantee is issued, the property management company and landlord complete their final review.
Move in and settle in. Once approved, we handle the contract paperwork and support your life setup, from utilities to bank accounts.
One honest note: the integrated score is used as a reference factor within the guarantee screening. It strengthens your application and enables a fairer, faster evaluation, but as with any screening process, individual results depend on each applicant's circumstances, including visa status, employment situation, income, and the specific property.
The Global Support Plan uses a simple, transparent fee structure:
Your E-HOUSING agent will confirm the exact amounts for your specific property and contract before you commit to anything.
We know that sharing financial and identity information requires trust. Information collected from applicants is used solely for screening and guarantee provision under this plan, and for related E-HOUSING services.
We do not share applicant data with any third party for unrelated purposes, and all information is collected and processed only with your prior consent.
Our support doesn't end at your front door. E-HOUSING provides multilingual assistance in English, Japanese, and other languages for everything from maintenance issues and lease renewals to move-out procedures, so you can settle in and live with peace of mind throughout your tenancy.
We're also building a dedicated community for global professionals in Japan, supporting your life here well beyond housing.
Lita can generally access credit information from countries around the world. In addition to bank transaction data, it may also draw on information from official credit bureaus where available. If you'd like to confirm what's available for your home country, just ask us during your consultation.
Yes. The service is available to residents already in Japan. That said, if you've already built up a credit history here, the standard domestic screening process may be used instead in many cases. Either way, our agents will guide you toward whichever route works best for your situation.
Faster than conventional screening for foreign applicants, because the integrated score gives the guarantee company a clear picture from the start.
Basic Japan-side information (your employer, residence status, and income), identification documents, and your consent for Dwilar to retrieve your home-country credit information through Lita. Identity verification is done via a short online interview, and employment is confirmed with your employer. Our agents will walk you through each step in English or your preferred language. Please note that the plan requires accurate and truthful information, this protects both you and the screening process.
The integrated score is one reference factor among several, and it combines your home-country data with your current situation in Japan (employment, income, visa status). A limited record abroad doesn't automatically disqualify you. Talk to us and we'll advise on your options.
No. Orico Forrent Insure's rent guarantee service takes the place of a personal guarantor, which is exactly what makes this scheme so valuable for newcomers.
The plan is available to applicants who meet the eligibility criteria, and it significantly improves the fairness of the process, but approval is not automatic. Tenancy may be declined based on the screening results of E-HOUSING, Orico Forrent Insure, the property management company, or the property owner. Plan terms are also subject to change without prior notice. Our agents will always be upfront with you about your options.
"Being denied housing solely because you have 'no credit history in Japan': this isn't an individual's problem. It's a structural issue that Japan, as a country connected to the global community, needs to solve. By combining Orico Forrent Insure's guarantee infrastructure, Dwilar's cross-border credit technology, and E-HOUSING's expertise in serving foreign residents, we aim to build a society where you can choose a home that feels like your own from the very day you arrive in Japan."
Erik Nasriddinov, CEO, E-HOUSING
Since our founding in 2022, E-HOUSING has completed numerous rental contracts for foreign residents. This partnership is a starting point, not a finish line. Building on it, we're developing a comprehensive life-support platform for international residents, expanding our multilingual move-in procedure systems, and rolling out corporate programs to help companies welcome global talent.
Housing is where life in Japan begins. We're working to make sure it's no longer where it stalls.
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