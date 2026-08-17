Preserving Your International Property for Future Generations

Buying property overseas is often a long-term decision. Maybe it's a rental apartment in London that has appreciated steadily over the years. Maybe it's a holiday home in Tuscany that eventually became your permanent base. Or perhaps it's an investment property in Sydney that now forms part of your retirement income.

Building international property wealth is one thing; transferring it efficiently is another.

For US expats, owning property abroad adds complexity because your estate may be subject to both US tax rules and the laws of the country where the property is located. Proper planning can help reduce delays, costs, and potential tax issues for your heirs.