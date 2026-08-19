How to Buy a Luxury Property Without a Bank

Buying a luxury property without a bank happens more often than most agents let on. Multimillion-dollar deals close every month without a single mortgage application, appraisal contingency, or underwriter involved. The buyer and seller just agree on terms and sign.

One of the more common paths is owner financing, where the seller acts as the lender and the buyer makes payments directly to them instead of a bank. It sounds unusual until you realize how many sellers of high-end homes would rather collect steady interest income than take a lump sum and figure out where to park it.