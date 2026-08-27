What Drives the Value of a Luxury Vacation Property

The old saying "location, location, location" is still key in real estate, but for luxury properties, it means being in the best part of that spot. This means offering something standard properties can't, like privacy, amazing views, or direct access to top activities. Think of a chalet where you can ski right in and out at a world-class resort, a beach villa with its own private sand, or a quiet mountain cabin with breathtaking panoramic views.

Its value also depends on how close it is to high-end amenities. Is the property a quick drive from Michelin-starred restaurants, designer shops, or a private airport? The lifestyle around the property matters just as much as the property itself. How affluent consumers access vacation homes has changed, with more focus on privacy and unique experiences that are hard to find elsewhere. A great location gives guests convenience and a feeling of luxury, immediately making a higher price tag seem fair and setting the stage for a memorable stay.