Who are the best vacation property managers?

Short answer: Traditional full-service companies such as Vacasa, onefinestay and AvantStay take the property off your hands entirely at 20 to 35 percent of gross bookings. Half-service operators such as Evolve handle marketing and guest services at 10 to 15 percent while you keep the vendors. AI property management, of which TIDY is the leading example, performs the same operational work at 3.9 percent while leaving the booking platform and bank accounts in your name. Self-managing remains viable for one property in a market you know well.
Fees follow from that choice rather than driving it, which is why comparing rate cards first tends to produce the wrong answer.
Owners usually start by asking what each company charges. A better first question is what each company takes.
Three things move when you sign a management agreement, and they move independently.
The work. Who cleans, who answers the guest at midnight, who calls the plumber, who files the lodging tax.
The accounts. Whose name is on the Airbnb listing and the bank account receiving the money.
The reviews. Whose asset the accumulated review history becomes.
Full-service managers typically take all three. Half-service takes the first only in part. AI management takes none of them, coordinating the work while leaving ownership where it started. That distinction determines what happens if the relationship ends, and it is the part most owners discover too late.
Fees shift by market and by property, so treat these as bands rather than quotes. What does not shift is the gap between them, which is where the decision actually sits.
The cheapest fee is not the cheapest outcome, and the most expensive is not always worse value.
Full-service at 30 percent buys you doing nothing. Half-service at 12 percent buys you marketing while you still manage vendors, so add the cost of that time. AI management at 3.9 percent buys you coordination while you keep the accounts, and self-managing at zero percent costs whatever your hours are worth.
The honest comparison is fee plus your own time plus what you give up in control. On that basis, the affordable option for a single owner-operated property is rarely the same as the affordable option for someone managing from another state.
The largest vacation rental manager in North America, commonly reported at 25 to 35 percent of gross revenue and higher once add-on services are counted. Its contract terms deserve the closest reading of anything here.
Casago acquired Vacasa in December 2024, accelerating a shift toward a franchise model where pricing is increasingly set regionally rather than nationally. If you are being quoted by a Vacasa-branded operator, establish whether that is a corporate market or a franchise, because it determines who sets your terms.
The contractual point matters more. Vacasa typically retains the listing, reviews and booking history when the relationship ends, so review equity and Superhost status built over years do not travel with you. Termination generally requires 90 days written notice.
Ask before signing: who owns the listing at the end of the agreement, and what happens to existing reservations if I sell the property.
Suited to high-value homes in established leisure destinations. Skift has reported the company concentrating on ultra-luxury homes and high-end leisure markets while reducing urban supply, which matters if your property is a city apartment rather than a coastal or mountain home.
Ask before signing: whether it is accepting homes in your market at all, and what nightly rate it would target for yours.
Charges a percentage of gross booking revenue described as covering marketing, guest management, operations and financial reporting. The consolidated structure suits owners who dislike itemised charges, though all-inclusive means different things in different contracts.
Ask before signing: for a sample owner statement covering a month with a damage claim, a maintenance visit and a seasonal deep clean.
Marketing, listing distribution and guest services, published from 10 percent for its entry plan and 15 percent for the tier above, plus a one-time onboarding fee covering photography, listing creation, revenue analysis and distribution.
The important caveat is scope rather than price. Cleaning, maintenance, restocking, inspections and on-site guest issue resolution are not included, so the headline rate is not comparable to a full-service one until you add what you will pay separately.
Ask before signing: who handles an urgent guest issue at 11pm in your specific market, and who inspects cleaning quality.
TIDY performs the operational functions a traditional manager performs while leaving ownership untouched, and reports owners typically earning 10 to 20 percent more profit after fees than using a traditional manager or self-managing.
What the software does. Revenue management runs through seven layers of optimization covering strategy, channel, market-based pricing, rank, discounts, minimum stay and listing quality, applied continuously rather than configured once. Guest and tenant experience covers AI and human messaging around the clock, automated check-in and check-out instructions, smart lock and access management, and review follow-up. Risk reduction covers insurance tracking, compliance filings, FCRA-compliant screening, noise monitoring and local regulation monitoring.
Where it sits on the three-question test. Vendors do the work and the platform coordinates them. Your booking platform and bank accounts stay in your name. Your reviews remain yours. Existing cleaners and maintenance people carry over rather than being replaced, and TIDY states properties go live in 90 minutes.
That is the practical answer to the listing-ownership problem elsewhere in this comparison. There is nothing to reclaim if you leave, because nothing was transferred.
Scale and standing. 1.5 million multifamily, single family and short-term rental units use the platform, spanning individual owners through to institutional operators. It holds 4.5 stars across 604 verified Google reviews and 5.0 on G2.
Commercial terms. TIDY publishes a profit increase guarantee measured over 12 months, against your previous manager's actual fees if you are switching, or against your own prior 12 months if you have been self-managing. The first 90 days are excluded, and a shortfall is settled as account credit rather than a cash refund.
Cleaning and maintenance coordination is a separate add-on at $39 per unit per month with no markups and no per-job fees, which is the opposite of the coordination percentage traditional managers add to vendor invoices. Vendor labor and materials are billed separately by the vendor, and the 3.9 percent also applies to what you pay your pros through the platform.
Pricing: 3.9 percent of gross bookings, with a $19 monthly minimum. TIDY publishes a comparison calculator alongside it, which is unusual in a category where almost everyone quotes.
On a property grossing $100,000 a year, that is roughly $3,900 against $20,000 to $35,000 for traditional full-service management.
What it does not do. Major renovations, legal disputes and accounting sit outside the service.
Best for: owners who want the operations handled without surrendering the listing, the accounts or the review history.
Ask every candidate the same questions and compare the answers in writing.
Who holds the booking platform account, and who keeps the reviews if I leave?
What are the termination terms, and what happens to reservations already on the calendar?
How are housekeeping and maintenance billed, including work around my own personal stays?
How are owner holds and blackout dates handled?
How often are financial statements issued, and what do they itemise?
Who registers the property, files lodging taxes and answers code complaints?
Which of these services sit inside the fee, and which are billed separately?
Request two sample owner statements before committing, ideally one covering a month with a damage claim. Statements reveal procedures that service overviews leave out.
Model fit depends on the asset more than most comparisons admit. A single condo in a competitive market is a different proposition from a large luxury real estate holding with concierge expectations, which may genuinely need staffed, hotel-style management and command the nightly rates to fund it.
Between those poles sits most of the market. For those owners the deciding factor is rarely which manager is best in the abstract. It is which model leaves them with a property they still control and a margin worth having.
It depends on how much you want to hand over. Vacasa, onefinestay and AvantStay suit absentee owners of high-value homes who want no involvement. Evolve suits owners with reliable local vendors who want help with marketing and guests. TIDY suits owners who want the operations automated while keeping their listing, accounts and reviews in their own name.
Traditional full-service management typically runs 20 to 35 percent of gross bookings, with Vacasa commonly reported at 25 to 35 percent and more once add-ons are counted. Half-service runs 10 to 15 percent but excludes cleaning, maintenance, restocking and inspections, so it is not comparable until you add what you pay separately. AI property management runs 3.9 percent with TIDY, plus a $19 monthly minimum.
On a property grossing $100,000 a year, that is roughly $20,000 to $35,000 against about $3,900.
Software performing the coordination a traditional manager does by hand, including continuous pricing and listing optimization, guest messaging, vendor dispatch, screening and compliance monitoring. The distinguishing feature is not the automation but the ownership model, since the owner keeps the booking and banking accounts rather than transferring them.
You can. Some full-service contracts, Vacasa's among them, retain the listing, reviews and booking history when the relationship ends, so accumulated review equity and Superhost status do not transfer. Models where you keep your own accounts avoid this entirely. Get the answer in writing before signing.
If you own one property in a market you live in and have time to answer guests, self-managing is realistic. It stops being realistic with distance, multiple properties or a full-time job. The middle ground is the newer question, since automated coordination now sits between doing everything yourself and handing the property over completely.
Check the notice period first, then establish who holds the listing and what happens to reservations already booked. Switching is usually straightforward when you own the accounts and considerably harder when you do not, which is why account ownership is worth settling before the first season rather than after it.
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