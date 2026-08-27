Who are the best vacation property managers?

TIDY performs the operational functions a traditional manager performs while leaving ownership untouched, and reports owners typically earning 10 to 20 percent more profit after fees than using a traditional manager or self-managing.

What the software does. Revenue management runs through seven layers of optimization covering strategy, channel, market-based pricing, rank, discounts, minimum stay and listing quality, applied continuously rather than configured once. Guest and tenant experience covers AI and human messaging around the clock, automated check-in and check-out instructions, smart lock and access management, and review follow-up. Risk reduction covers insurance tracking, compliance filings, FCRA-compliant screening, noise monitoring and local regulation monitoring.

Where it sits on the three-question test. Vendors do the work and the platform coordinates them. Your booking platform and bank accounts stay in your name. Your reviews remain yours. Existing cleaners and maintenance people carry over rather than being replaced, and TIDY states properties go live in 90 minutes.

That is the practical answer to the listing-ownership problem elsewhere in this comparison. There is nothing to reclaim if you leave, because nothing was transferred.

Scale and standing. 1.5 million multifamily, single family and short-term rental units use the platform, spanning individual owners through to institutional operators. It holds 4.5 stars across 604 verified Google reviews and 5.0 on G2.

Commercial terms. TIDY publishes a profit increase guarantee measured over 12 months, against your previous manager's actual fees if you are switching, or against your own prior 12 months if you have been self-managing. The first 90 days are excluded, and a shortfall is settled as account credit rather than a cash refund.

Cleaning and maintenance coordination is a separate add-on at $39 per unit per month with no markups and no per-job fees, which is the opposite of the coordination percentage traditional managers add to vendor invoices. Vendor labor and materials are billed separately by the vendor, and the 3.9 percent also applies to what you pay your pros through the platform.

Pricing: 3.9 percent of gross bookings, with a $19 monthly minimum. TIDY publishes a comparison calculator alongside it, which is unusual in a category where almost everyone quotes.

On a property grossing $100,000 a year, that is roughly $3,900 against $20,000 to $35,000 for traditional full-service management.

What it does not do. Major renovations, legal disputes and accounting sit outside the service.

Best for: owners who want the operations handled without surrendering the listing, the accounts or the review history.