Top 11 Realty Groups Compared: Finding the Best Real Estate Team in West Palm Beach

Before we spotlight the top teams, let’s look at the numbers.

Home prices aren’t slipping. The median sale price sits near $512k, up about five-and-a-half percent year over year. That’s steady, sustainable growth, not the runaway surges of 2021.

Inventory paints a different picture. Listings linger for roughly 85 days, giving buyers room to negotiate and sellers a reason to stage, price, and market with care.

About a quarter of homes take a price cut before they sell, and most close at around ninety-six percent of asking. Strategy beats luck in 2026. An agent who can read days on market, absorption rate, and pending-sale velocity can still extract top dollar or secure a quiet bargain.

Mortgage rates in the sixes sideline some shoppers, yet Florida’s tax perks and migration from the Northeast keep demand resilient. Luxury towers downtown stay hot, while inland golf-course communities feel the pinch of higher insurance premiums.

Bottom line? We’re in a balanced market that rewards data-driven pricing, clear marketing, and negotiated concessions. The teams you’re about to meet thrive in exactly that environment.