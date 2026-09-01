Doha’s Waterfront Is Making the Case for a Quieter Kind of Luxury

That said, there are two places in Qatar worth mentioning in this context: Doha’s The Pearl and Lusail Marina District. Both are waterfront districts, both are architecturally coherent enough to warrant discussion in a design publication. More importantly, each has a different approach to the waterfront city that reveals a lot about the country’s self-image, its ambitions, and where in the region’s luxury real estate conversation it intends to sit.

The Pearl Island sits off Doha’s West Bay. It’s a four million square meter piece of reclaimed land that’s been developed in different ways. Porto Arabia is the original project, a cluster of thirty-one towers that houses roughly 7,200 apartments. That part of the island is most notable, however, for its huge marina, which accommodates 891 vessels, and its three-and-a-half kilometer waterfront promenade, which is home to around 360 shops and ninety-five restaurants and cafes.

Next to this, there’s Qanat Quartier, a district of pastel-colored, low-rise buildings that houses more than 1,100 homes and is connected to the waterfront by a string of bridges and canals modeled after Venice. Viva Bahriya is an allusion to North African coastal architecture, with carved façades and deep, shaded loggias. Isola Dana is a collection of private villas on a small, standalone island. The Pearl’s sections are distinct enough that they read like separate places, rather than five neighborhoods on a single island. Locals and expats alike move between each of the precincts on foot, by golf cart, or via a fleet of water taxis that shuttle people between the docks of Porto Arabia.

The Pearl’s architectural pastiche is unlikely to win any design prizes, except perhaps for its public realm, which makes an admirable effort to provide shade. There are more exciting buildings in Doha. Dar Al-Handasah’s Katara Towers, a pair of crossed scimitars, 211 meters tall, houses two of the city’s most luxurious hotels, Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha. It opened in 2022. The city also has a couple of iconic cultural institutions: I. M. Pei’s Museum of Islamic Art, which stands on its own tiny island off Doha’s Corniche, and Jean Nouvel’s National Museum of Qatar, which features a stack of interlocking discs that reference a desert rose mineral. But The Pearl Island is a rare example of an architectural pastiche that works, largely because its designers created an area where people actually want to live and socialize. The Pearl doesn’t have a single glass tower that makes you gasp. But it does have a 3.5 kilometer promenade that’s busy on the weekends.