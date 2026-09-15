Is New Jersey a Hot Real Estate Market Today?

One of the primary reasons New Jersey remains a hot market is a chronic lack of available housing supply. There are simply more active buyers searching for homes than there are properties listed for sale.

This is due to a number of reasons, including a continuing influx of people moving from neighboring states. Buyers from New York and Pennsylvania, among other states, are eyeing New Jersey as a way to obtain more space and better quality-of-life while staying close to major metro areas.

While housing markets have historically been driven by residents upgrading or downsizing, this migration of working professionals and families is driving demand in New Jersey.

Finally, the market is defined by record-high home prices. The combination of intense demand, low supply, and regional migration has pushed property values to historic levels. However, simply listing a home does not guarantee a seller will capture that peak value.

"There's a calculator on my phone right now that can predict within about $2,000 how much money you're going to leave on the table when you sell your New Jersey home," Dekanski said. "And for most sellers I talk to, that number is somewhere between $25,000 and $70,000."