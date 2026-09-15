Is New Jersey a Hot Real Estate Market Today?

New Jersey homeowners who are considering a move and selling their properties face unique conditions in the local housing market. Although markets across the US are currently cooling, the Garden State still favors sellers.
However, according to local real estate brokerage, navigating a favorable sale requires a steady hand and a deep understanding of what’s currently driving property values locally.
New Jersey continues to operate as a distinctly hot real estate market. While national forecasts, such as Resident Magazine's 2026 real estate outlook, point toward a stabilizing market with slower appreciation, New Jersey's local conditions keep it firmly friendly to sellers.
Sellers in the state are routinely seeing fast sales and highly competitive offers when their properties are properly positioned.
Strong results are standard for homes with the right marketing approach. Robert Dekanski’s team has sold more than 11,000 New Jersey homes, totaling over $3 billion in real estate. And, according to him, now is an excellent time to sell, as long as you have the right know-how and tools to do so properly.
One of the primary reasons New Jersey remains a hot market is a chronic lack of available housing supply. There are simply more active buyers searching for homes than there are properties listed for sale.
This is due to a number of reasons, including a continuing influx of people moving from neighboring states. Buyers from New York and Pennsylvania, among other states, are eyeing New Jersey as a way to obtain more space and better quality-of-life while staying close to major metro areas.
While housing markets have historically been driven by residents upgrading or downsizing, this migration of working professionals and families is driving demand in New Jersey.
Finally, the market is defined by record-high home prices. The combination of intense demand, low supply, and regional migration has pushed property values to historic levels. However, simply listing a home does not guarantee a seller will capture that peak value.
"There's a calculator on my phone right now that can predict within about $2,000 how much money you're going to leave on the table when you sell your New Jersey home," Dekanski said. "And for most sellers I talk to, that number is somewhere between $25,000 and $70,000."
Because of this built-in demand, preparation is critical. If you are preparing to sell your home in NJ, here are tips Robert Dekanski shared on how his team gets home sellers over asking on their listing:
Dekanski's firm uses a system that he calls the Sold Higher and Faster Framework. With an operation that includes more than 40 real estate agents, 15 full-time administrative staff, and an in-house photography team, his sellers are positioned to bypass the usual friction points of a real estate transaction
By deploying a dedicated marketing department and a substantial budget, a specialized real estate team ensures a listing appears across multiple platforms, capturing the attention of these relocating professionals.
Additionally, The Robert Dekanski Team maintains a database of more than 12,000 potential buyers who have already specified their desired location, home type, and budget.
"The moment your property is ready, we're matching it to qualified buyers who've already told us what they're looking for," Dekanski says. "That means demand is already there waiting before your home even hits the public market. And when multiple buyers know about your home at the same time, they start competing."
The firm’s data shows that this specialized approach routinely nets sellers as much as 4.1 percent above the market average.
Current market conditions in New Jersey clearly favor sellers with elevated demand, limited housing supply, and home prices that are still breaking records. In other words, now is an excellent time to sell if you use the right strategy.
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