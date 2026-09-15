The Three Numbers That Decide What an LA Apartment Building Actually Sells For

Net operating income, or NOI, is the money the building produces after operating costs but before the mortgage. Take every dollar of rent and other income the property collects in a year, then subtract the real cost of running it, which includes property taxes, insurance, utilities the owner pays, management, repairs, and reserves. What remains is NOI, and it is the foundation of value.

The mistake owners make here is using their own operating numbers rather than the numbers a buyer will underwrite. A buyer normalizes expenses. If the owner manages the building personally and pays nothing for it, the buyer still adds a management cost, because the next owner will pay one. If property taxes are low because the owner has held the building for thirty years, the buyer recalculates taxes based on the new purchase price, which resets under Proposition 13 at sale. An honest NOI reflects how the building will run for its next owner, not how it runs today.