The Three Numbers That Decide What an LA Apartment Building Actually Sells For

Ask ten Los Angeles apartment owners what their building is worth and most will answer with a number they heard from a neighbor, a tax bill, or an online estimate. All three are wrong, and in a market this specific, wrong is expensive. A building in Koreatown does not sell for the same multiple as an identical building in the San Fernando Valley, and an online tool built for single family homes cannot see the one thing that decides an apartment building's price, which is its income.
The good news is that apartment valuation is not mysterious. It comes down to three numbers, and once an owner understands how they interact, the whole picture becomes clear. Here is how buyers and experienced brokers actually price a building in this city.
Net operating income, or NOI, is the money the building produces after operating costs but before the mortgage. Take every dollar of rent and other income the property collects in a year, then subtract the real cost of running it, which includes property taxes, insurance, utilities the owner pays, management, repairs, and reserves. What remains is NOI, and it is the foundation of value.
The mistake owners make here is using their own operating numbers rather than the numbers a buyer will underwrite. A buyer normalizes expenses. If the owner manages the building personally and pays nothing for it, the buyer still adds a management cost, because the next owner will pay one. If property taxes are low because the owner has held the building for thirty years, the buyer recalculates taxes based on the new purchase price, which resets under Proposition 13 at sale. An honest NOI reflects how the building will run for its next owner, not how it runs today.
The capitalization rate, or cap rate, is the return a buyer expects on the purchase price in the first year, expressed as a percentage. It is the market's price tag on a stream of income. Divide the NOI by the cap rate and you get value. A building producing 300,000 dollars in NOI at a 5.5 percent cap rate is worth roughly 5.45 million dollars. Move that cap rate to 5 percent and the same income is worth 6 million. Nothing about the building changed. Only the market's required return did.
Cap rates in Los Angeles vary by submarket and by risk. Prime Westside assets trade at lower cap rates because buyers accept a smaller return for a safer, higher demand location. Buildings in emerging or higher risk areas trade at higher cap rates. This is why two buildings with identical income can carry very different prices. The cap rate is not something a seller chooses. It is set by what buyers are actually paying for comparable buildings this quarter, which is exactly why current, local sales data matters more than any formula. Owners who want to see how cap rates translate into a real number for their specific building can start with a free written valuation that runs their actual income against recent comparable sales.
This is the number most online tools miss entirely, and in Los Angeles it is often the difference between an average price and a premium one. The rent gap is the distance between what the building currently collects and what its units could command at market. A building full of long term tenants paying well below market has a large rent gap, and to the right buyer that gap is upside.
Here is where the city's Rent Stabilization Ordinance enters the math. Most older Los Angeles apartment buildings fall under rent control, which caps how quickly an owner can raise rents on sitting tenants. A large rent gap represents future income, but rent control governs how fast a buyer can actually capture it. Buyers price this carefully. A building with a big gap and a clear, legal path to closing it commands a premium. A building with a big gap and heavy restrictions is discounted. Understanding how rent control shapes value is essential, and owners weighing a sale should read how rent control affects the sale price of an RSO building before they set an asking price.
Value is not any single number. It is the interaction of all three. NOI establishes the income base. The cap rate converts that income into a price. The rent gap tells a buyer how much more income is possible and how quickly it can be realized. A skilled valuation weighs all three at once, which is why a broker's opinion of value, grounded in real submarket sales, beats any automated estimate.
For most owners considering a sale, the first move is not to list. It is to get an accurate read on these three numbers for their specific building, in their specific submarket, at today's pricing. That number is what a buyer would actually pay this quarter, and it is the only number that matters when a real decision is on the table.
About the author
Max Berger is a multifamily broker at Compass in Los Angeles, advising apartment owners on sales, valuations, and 1031 exchanges across Northeast LA, Hollywood, and South LA, with more than 75 transactions and over 300 million dollars closed.
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