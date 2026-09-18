Inside SKY Beach Pompano, the 20-Townhome Community Two Blocks From the Atlantic

Pompano Beach, FL – August 2026: Construction is advancing at SKY Beach, SKY360 Development's boutique collection of 20 luxury townhomes at 710 S Riverside Dr, two blocks from the Atlantic and less than a block from the Intracoastal. Reconstruction and site-preparation activities are underway, with anticipated completion in 2028.
The community is rising in the middle of one of South Florida's fastest-moving luxury corridors, the same stretch now anchored by the Ritz-Carlton Residences and Waldorf Astoria Residences. Into that corridor, SKY Beach brings something boutique and low-density: 20 residences drawn around a single idea.
That idea is straightforward. SKY Beach combines the privacy, space, and ownership of a single-family residence with the ease and amenities of luxury condominium living, all within a short walk of the beach.
Residences will run 3,000 to 3,400 square feet under air across three levels of living space plus a fourth-floor rooftop terrace. The scale is generous enough to host extended family over the holidays and comfortable enough that daily life happens easily on one or two floors.
A private elevator is planned for every residence, offering effortless access to all four levels, including the rooftop. With the elevator handling the vertical work, the floating staircase becomes a sculptural architectural feature rather than a daily necessity.
Every home is planned with three or four bedrooms, giving owners room to shape the residence around how they actually live: guest suites for visiting family, a dedicated home office, a flex room that changes purpose as needs change. Select units offer a two-and-a-half-car garage with a customizable bay sized for a golf cart, a convenient way to reach the beach, marina, restaurants, and other nearby attractions.
Owners at SKY Beach will hold their land outright in fee simple rather than a condominium interest, with the control and resale profile that comes with direct ownership.
At the same time, common-area maintenance is handled by the HOA. Owners who spend summers north or travel for months at a time can simply close the door and go.
Residents will also share exclusive access to the SKY Beach pool and hot tub, with a waterfall-edge spa and poolside loungers.
Interiors are being specified for buyers who cook and host. Gourmet kitchens will feature oversized islands, natural-gas Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, custom European cabinetry, and premium stone countertops. Living areas open through north- and south-facing balconies. Primary suites include walk-in closets, private balconies, and full en-suite baths.
The rooftop terrace is the residence's true outdoor entertaining centerpiece: a full summer kitchen with grill, refrigerator, sink, and island seating, set against water and city views. It is a private outdoor entertaining level and a natural extension of the home below it.
Location does the rest. The beach is a two-block walk, Sands Harbor Marina a short golf-cart ride, and restaurants, shops, and golf sit within the immediate neighborhood. Downtown Fort Lauderdale is roughly twenty minutes away.
"SKY Beach was designed around a simple idea; that you shouldn't have to choose between the privacy of a residence and the ease of condominium living," said Kai Stadler, President & Principal of SKY360 Development. "It's for those who want space, quality, and walkability to the beach, built for the way people actually want to live."
SKY Beach joins an expanding portfolio from SKY360 Development, a leading builder of luxury residences in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The firm's original SKY Townhomes program established its reputation there with 29 completed four-level residences featuring private rooftop terraces.
The SKY Villa Collection extends the same thinking to outdoor living, with each villa offering a private pool, spa, summer kitchen, and backyard. With only two Villas remaining, they offer a rare, tangible look at the design quality and craftsmanship buyers can expect from SKY360's newest community, SKY Beach.
Additional projects are currently under development across the Pompano Beach corridor.
Building on a legacy that began in 2013, SKY360 Development has successfully delivered 37 luxury units in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Today, the firm builds boutique luxury townhome and villa communities across coastal Broward County, with its latest flagship project underway in Pompano Beach. The company focuses on exclusive communities with private outdoor space, effortless multi-level luxury living, and walkable beachside locations.
Media Contact Jason Galdo, Ace Marketing Specialists
Sales Inquiries info@sky360.us | 954-795-3603
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