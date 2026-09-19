Getting a Jumbo Loan in Florida up to $5 Million: What Luxury Buyers Should Know

Here is the scenario every luxury lender in Florida knows by heart. The buyer owns two businesses, earns seven figures in a good year, and has an accountant whose job is to make taxable income as small as legally possible. The tax returns that result are a masterpiece of legitimate deductions, and they are also useless for a traditional mortgage application.

This is not an edge case in Florida. It is the market. Entrepreneurs, physicians in private practice, investors, athletes and entertainers with irregular income, and international buyers without U.S. tax histories make up an enormous share of luxury purchasers here. Traditional documentation was built for salaried executives, and it fails everyone else.

The lending industry’s answer is a family of programs that document wealth differently.

Bank statement loans qualify a borrower on actual cash flow, using 12 or 24 months of business or personal bank deposits instead of tax returns. For a business owner whose deposits tell the real story, this is usually the cleanest path, and these programs now extend well into jumbo territory, including super jumbo loans for Florida’s luxury market. A detailed look at how bank statement loans work for self-employed borrowers shows what lenders actually count and how the math works.

Asset-based programs, often called asset depletion, qualify a borrower by converting a portfolio into an income equivalent. A retiree or founder with significant investments but modest reported income can qualify on the strength of the balance sheet itself.

DSCR programs handle the investment side, qualifying a property on its rental income rather than the owner’s, which is how many buyers finance the income-producing side of a Florida portfolio.

The point is that at this level, the question is rarely whether a qualified buyer can be financed. It is which documentation path presents their finances honestly and favorably. That is a strategy conversation, and it is worth having before falling in love with a property.