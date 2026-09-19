Getting a Jumbo Loan in Florida up to $5 Million: What Luxury Buyers Should Know

Florida’s luxury market has spent the past several years absorbing wealth from everywhere at once. Financial firms relocating to West Palm Beach and Miami, founders cashing out of companies in higher-tax states, international buyers returning to the coasts, and executives who discovered they can run a company from Naples as easily as from New Jersey. Walk the waterfront in Boca Raton, Palm Beach, Sarasota, or Coral Gables and you are looking at a market where an eight-figure sale no longer makes the local paper.
What surprises many buyers at this level is that financing remains part of the conversation. Plenty of high-net-worth buyers who could write a check choose not to, preferring to keep capital deployed in their businesses and portfolios rather than parked in a homestead. That is where jumbo lending comes in, and in Florida the programs now reach $5 million and beyond. Here is how this tier of lending actually works, and how buyers with complex finances get it done.
A jumbo loan is any mortgage larger than the conforming limits set annually by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the caps that determine what Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can purchase. Those limits adjust every year, so check the current figure, but the practical point for luxury buyers is simple: nearly every purchase in Florida’s premium coastal markets exceeds them, which means nearly every financed purchase at this level is a jumbo loan.
Because jumbo loans cannot be sold to the government agencies, each lender sets its own rules and holds or places the risk privately. That cuts both ways. Underwriting is more demanding, but it is also more human. A jumbo underwriter can weigh the full picture of a borrower’s finances in a way conforming underwriting, with its rigid boxes, cannot.
Requirements vary by lender and change over time, but the shape of a strong jumbo file at this level is consistent.
Credit expectations tighten as the number grows. Where a modest jumbo might clear at a 680 score, the most competitive pricing at multi-million dollar loan amounts generally wants 720 and up.
Down payments typically start around 10 to 20 percent, with 20 to 30 percent common as loan amounts climb toward $5 million. More equity buys better pricing and more forgiving treatment of everything else in the file.
Reserves are the quiet dealbreaker. Lenders at this tier want to see months, and sometimes a year or more, of full housing payments available in liquid or near-liquid assets after closing. Buyers whose wealth is entirely tied up in a business or illiquid holdings should plan this early.
Appraisals get extra scrutiny. Unique waterfront and estate properties are hard to comp, and loans of this size often require two appraisals. Build time for that into the contract.
None of this should intimidate a well-prepared buyer. It just rewards preparation, which is true of everything else at this end of the market too.
Here is the scenario every luxury lender in Florida knows by heart. The buyer owns two businesses, earns seven figures in a good year, and has an accountant whose job is to make taxable income as small as legally possible. The tax returns that result are a masterpiece of legitimate deductions, and they are also useless for a traditional mortgage application.
This is not an edge case in Florida. It is the market. Entrepreneurs, physicians in private practice, investors, athletes and entertainers with irregular income, and international buyers without U.S. tax histories make up an enormous share of luxury purchasers here. Traditional documentation was built for salaried executives, and it fails everyone else.
The lending industry’s answer is a family of programs that document wealth differently.
Bank statement loans qualify a borrower on actual cash flow, using 12 or 24 months of business or personal bank deposits instead of tax returns. For a business owner whose deposits tell the real story, this is usually the cleanest path, and these programs now extend well into jumbo territory, including super jumbo loans for Florida’s luxury market. A detailed look at how bank statement loans work for self-employed borrowers shows what lenders actually count and how the math works.
Asset-based programs, often called asset depletion, qualify a borrower by converting a portfolio into an income equivalent. A retiree or founder with significant investments but modest reported income can qualify on the strength of the balance sheet itself.
DSCR programs handle the investment side, qualifying a property on its rental income rather than the owner’s, which is how many buyers finance the income-producing side of a Florida portfolio.
The point is that at this level, the question is rarely whether a qualified buyer can be financed. It is which documentation path presents their finances honestly and favorably. That is a strategy conversation, and it is worth having before falling in love with a property.
One under-used tool deserves mention. VA loans have no statutory loan limit for eligible veterans with full entitlement, and VA jumbo financing can reach surprisingly high with terms no conventional program matches. Senior officers, military retirees turned executives, and veteran entrepreneurs buying in Florida should at least price this option before defaulting to conventional jumbo. A good starting point is this guide to VA loan lenders in Florida, which covers how the benefit works at larger loan amounts.
A few local factors shape high-end financing here in ways out-of-state buyers do not expect.
Insurance comes first. Windstorm and flood coverage on a coastal estate is a meaningful annual number, and lenders count every dollar of it in qualifying. Get real insurance quotes during due diligence, not after. On waterfront property, elevation certificates and flood zone determinations can move the number substantially.
Condominiums carry their own diligence layer. Post-Surfside, Florida condo buildings face structural inspection and reserve funding requirements, and lenders review building financials alongside borrower financials. In luxury towers this cuts both ways: the best-run buildings sail through, while buildings with deferred assessments can complicate financing regardless of the buyer’s strength. Non-warrantable buildings, common among boutique and new towers, require specialty programs rather than standard jumbo.
Title and homestead matter too. Florida’s homestead rules affect how a primary residence is held and protected, and buyers relocating for tax purposes should coordinate the mortgage, the homestead filing, and their broader planning together.
None of these are obstacles. They are simply the local homework, and lenders who work this market daily have processes for all of it.
Jumbo pricing moves with the broader market but is set lender by lender, and the spread between quotes on the same file can be wider than borrowers expect. This is one reason brokers do well at this tier: shopping a $4 million file across a dozen wholesale lenders is the kind of comparison no single bank’s rate sheet can beat. Structure options include fixed and adjustable terms, and interest-only jumbo programs remain popular with buyers who prefer to keep payments lean while capital works elsewhere.
Timelines run 30 to 45 days for a clean file, longer when two appraisals or condo review are involved. Cash buyers who want to finance after the fact can also use delayed financing to recoup capital shortly after closing, a technique worth discussing before wiring funds.
At this tier, the buyers who close smoothly are the ones who treat financing like any other deal: prepared before the negotiation starts. A short checklist covers most of it.
Have your liquidity mapped. Know exactly which accounts the down payment and reserves will come from, and avoid large unexplained transfers between accounts in the sixty days before applying, because every movement gets documented.
Decide on the documentation strategy early. If you are going the bank statement route, have twelve to twenty-four months of statements for the relevant accounts organized. If asset-based, have current portfolio statements ready. Your loan officer can often pre-underwrite the file before you ever make an offer, which turns your financing contingency into something close to a cash-equivalent position in negotiations.
Engage insurance in parallel. On coastal property, the windstorm and flood quotes belong in your due diligence alongside the inspection, not after.
And if the property is a condo, request the building’s budget, reserve study, and any structural inspection reports as early as the contract allows. At this price point, you are underwriting the building as much as the lender is.
Buyers who arrive with this package assembled routinely close seven-figure financing in a month. Buyers who assemble it mid-contract are the ones asking for extensions.
Is it harder to get a $5 million loan than a $1 million loan? The file gets more scrutiny, mainly on reserves and the appraisal, but for a well-documented buyer the process feels similar. Preparation matters more than loan size.
Can I get a jumbo loan without tax returns? Yes. Bank statement and asset-based programs extend to multi-million dollar amounts and exist precisely for buyers whose returns understate their finances.
What down payment should I expect at $3 million and up? Commonly 20 to 30 percent, with the exact figure depending on credit, documentation type, and property. Stronger liquidity can sometimes buy that down.
Do foreign buyers qualify? Specialty foreign national programs exist with larger down payments and different documentation. Florida lenders handle these routinely given the international market here.
Are interest-only jumbo loans still available? Yes, through select lenders, and they remain a favorite structure for buyers optimizing cash flow.
How do second homes and condos price versus primary homes? Second homes and condos typically price slightly higher and may face tighter guidelines, especially in buildings with reserve or insurance issues.
Should I finance at all if I can pay cash? That is a conversation for your advisor, but the common logic is opportunity cost: if your capital earns more deployed than the after-cost rate of the mortgage, financing wins. Many of our wealthiest clients borrow by choice.
Does the conforming loan limit matter to me? Only as the line where jumbo rules begin. The limit changes annually, so verify the current figure when you start shopping.
Can trusts or entities hold the property? Often yes. Many luxury buyers close in a revocable trust for estate planning, and some programs allow LLC vesting, particularly on investment property. Coordinate the vesting decision between your attorney and lender before the contract is signed, because changing it mid-process costs time.
What happens if the appraisal comes in low on a unique property? You renegotiate, bring additional cash, or contest the appraisal with better comparables. On one-of-a-kind waterfront estates this is a known risk, which is why experienced agents price with lender scrutiny in mind and why the two-appraisal requirement can actually protect the buyer as much as the lender.
Florida’s luxury market rewards buyers who arrive prepared, and financing is part of that preparation. The programs now available, from super jumbo bank statement loans to asset-based qualifying to VA jumbo for those who earned it, mean that complex wealth is no longer a barrier to competitive financing up to $5 million and beyond.
Guidelines, limits, and insurance requirements all change, so confirm current details when you begin. If you want your scenario priced quietly and accurately across the wholesale market, the team at Select Home Loans structures high-balance and Non-QM financing across Florida every day. Call Nick at (888) 550-3296 for a conversation before you make your next offer.
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