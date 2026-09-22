Hilton Head's Quiet Luxury: What the Gate Doesn't Tell You

Most American resort markets grew. Hilton Head was drawn.

When development of Sea Pines began on the island's south end in the 1950s, it introduced an idea that now looks unremarkable and was then close to radical: that a resort community could be planned around its trees, its dunes and its marsh rather than in spite of them. Height limits kept buildings beneath the pines. Roads bent around live oaks. The template traveled — to Kiawah, to Amelia Island, to a generation of coastal developments that borrowed the logic without always crediting the source. Harbour Town's candy-striped lighthouse and the PGA Tour event played beneath it have carried the island's image ever since.

Seventy years on, that design decision has produced something unusual in the luxury landscape. Hilton Head is not a town with some gated communities in it. It is, very nearly, a collection of gated communities that share an island — each with its own governing body, its own budget, its own covenants and its own idea of how life inside it should work.

Which makes buying here a different exercise than buying in Palm Beach or Aspen. The house is the easy part.

"Most buyers read the listing, tour the house, and only meet the governing documents once they're under contract," writes Melissa Redd, a REALTOR® with eXp Realty who lives inside the gates at Moss Creek in Bluffton and has closed three Sea Pines transactions, each above $1.5 million. "In a market that is almost entirely gated communities, that is backwards. The documents decide what the house costs to own and what you're permitted to do with it."