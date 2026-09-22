Marbella's Social Calendar Runs on Its Own Kind of Logic

Anyone new to Marbella eventually asks the same question, when does the season actually start and stop, because the answer clearly isn't just "summer" the way it would be almost anywhere else on the Mediterranean. There's a genuine rhythm to the town's social year, built up over decades, and understanding it makes a real difference to how you experience the place. Buyers researching property for sale on the Costa del Sol, Spain often get a rough version of this from an agent, but the full picture takes an actual season or two to properly absorb.