What Buyers Actually Pay for in a Premium EVERY Bali Development

“EVERY Bali was created for people who want a property that works both emotionally and financially,” says Vsevolod Karabaev, the Executive Director of EVERY Bali.

Entry prices vary considerably across Bali’s property market, and the appeal of a lower initial outlay is easy to understand. In premium real estate, however, value is rarely contained within the residence alone. It is also shaped by the architecture, materials and interior finishes, the quality and upkeep of shared spaces, the level of service and privacy, and the community a development brings together. These elements influence not only the experience of living there, but also how well the property ages and retains its appeal over time. The experience of the team behind the project is therefore one of the clearest indications of whether this broader vision can be delivered.

Architecture and design are led by ATOM Architectural Group, whose Bali portfolio includes Nuanu Creative City. The landscape and public spaces are being shaped by 8 Lines, a design studio with more than 40 completed international projects across France, Switzerland and Indonesia. Its work has received prestigious international awards in architecture and contemporary art.

Interior design is another part of the value equation. A premium residence must do more than photograph well at handover; it needs to remain comfortable, functional and visually appealing for years to come. That is why the interiors at the development have been entrusted to Jelena Paunic Architects. Drawing on experience from hospitality projects including Pullman and Mercure hotels, the studio combines natural materials and Balinese references with the practical demands of professionally managed hospitality. This balance between aesthetics and everyday performance is one of the less visible elements built into a premium development.

Aware that visitors seek a balance between physical productivity and high-quality relaxation in a supportive environment, Vsevolod Karabaev notes that the concept goes beyond building villas and apartments. “It’s about creating a place where owners and guests can train, rest, connect with like-minded people and return to daily life with more energy.”