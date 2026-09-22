What Buyers Actually Pay for in a Premium EVERY Bali Development

Rugged limestone cliffs, rolling waves and pockets of white sand have long defined the Bukit Peninsula.
Beyond its coastline, the area is now evolving into a broader lifestyle destination, with new hospitality, residential and wellness concepts such as EVERY Bali drawing buyers for good reasons.
For some prospective investors, however, questions remain about unit sizes, entry prices and the overall value of the development. Such scrutiny is understandable, but price and floor area tell only part of the story. Build quality, facilities, professional management, the scale of the development and its wider lifestyle concept can all shape a property’s long-term value. Looking at these elements more closely helps explain what lies behind the project’s premium positioning.
“EVERY Bali was created for people who want a property that works both emotionally and financially,” says Vsevolod Karabaev, the Executive Director of EVERY Bali.
Entry prices vary considerably across Bali’s property market, and the appeal of a lower initial outlay is easy to understand. In premium real estate, however, value is rarely contained within the residence alone. It is also shaped by the architecture, materials and interior finishes, the quality and upkeep of shared spaces, the level of service and privacy, and the community a development brings together. These elements influence not only the experience of living there, but also how well the property ages and retains its appeal over time. The experience of the team behind the project is therefore one of the clearest indications of whether this broader vision can be delivered.
Architecture and design are led by ATOM Architectural Group, whose Bali portfolio includes Nuanu Creative City. The landscape and public spaces are being shaped by 8 Lines, a design studio with more than 40 completed international projects across France, Switzerland and Indonesia. Its work has received prestigious international awards in architecture and contemporary art.
Interior design is another part of the value equation. A premium residence must do more than photograph well at handover; it needs to remain comfortable, functional and visually appealing for years to come. That is why the interiors at the development have been entrusted to Jelena Paunic Architects. Drawing on experience from hospitality projects including Pullman and Mercure hotels, the studio combines natural materials and Balinese references with the practical demands of professionally managed hospitality. This balance between aesthetics and everyday performance is one of the less visible elements built into a premium development.
Aware that visitors seek a balance between physical productivity and high-quality relaxation in a supportive environment, Vsevolod Karabaev notes that the concept goes beyond building villas and apartments. “It’s about creating a place where owners and guests can train, rest, connect with like-minded people and return to daily life with more energy.”
In premium real estate, amenities add value only when they become part of everyday life rather than a catalogue of impressive extras. At EVERY Bali, the infrastructure is organised around the different rhythms of the day, giving residents and guests space to exercise, recover, work, spend time with family or connect with others without leaving the grounds.
The active side of the development includes a 1.5-kilometre running track, fitness and workout facilities, a semi-Olympic 25-metre pool and a surf school. These are balanced by quieter spaces, including a spa, a meditation garden with cascading ponds and a yoga pavilion within the retreat complex. The value lies in the freedom to move between activity and stillness as naturally as the day itself.
Work, creativity and social life are woven into the plan as well. The coworking space, art residence and production studio offer places to focus and create, while restaurants, cafés and a rooftop bar bring people together more informally. A summer cinema and bonfire area extend that social life into the evening, while the landscaped grounds will also include a greenhouse. Playgrounds and a children’s club give younger residents and guests spaces of their own.
The community is also being shaped through programming. Take the recent football session with former Chelsea player Alexey Smertin, whose visit was organised by EVERY Bali. Reflecting the global rise of sports tourism, the event formed part of Every Move, an initiative that connects people with shared interests through sport and an active lifestyle. During the training session, participants had the opportunity to learn directly from Smertin’s professional experience.
For buyers, this is part of what premium positioning means. Facilities can be counted in a brochure, but their real value lies in whether they create a place where people genuinely want to spend time and return to. At its most convincing, luxury is not about the number of amenities, but how naturally they support a well-lived day.
The real test of a premium development begins after handover. Architecture and interiors may create the first impression, but it is the quality of daily upkeep, the consistency of service and the care given to shared spaces that determine how a property feels several years later.
At EVERY Bali, hotel-style operations will be overseen by Colliers, a global real estate services and investment management company operating in more than 70 countries. Its role will extend beyond maintaining the grounds and facilities to include 24-hour service, rental management, dynamic pricing, financial reporting and the administrative details involved in owning an income-generating property.
For residents and guests, professional management should create a seamless experience across the development. For owners, it offers both convenience and continuity, helping to preserve the atmosphere, presentation and level of service that made the property feel premium in the first place.
For owners, the appeal lies in the way all these elements are brought together, combining private ownership with hotel-style services, professional rental management and the infrastructure of a luxury resort. The breadth of the concept gives the development year-round appeal among families, remote professionals, active travelers and guests drawn to wellness-focused stays.
That same breadth extends to the community EVERY Bali is seeking to create. Its global ambassadors include business and international sports figures, alongside yogis, spiritual mentors and meditation masters. It is a setting where entrepreneurial energy, elite sport and restorative practices are intended to coexist, reflecting a more considered idea of contemporary luxury.
Ultimately, the value of a premium development cannot be reduced to its price per square meter. It also lies in the quality of its execution, the way it will be managed, the experiences it makes possible and the community it has the potential to attract. At EVERY Bali, these elements come together in an environment designed not simply for ownership, but for a more balanced way of living.
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