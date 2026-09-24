Living in Ebisu: Anyplace Brings Work-Ready Apartments to Tokyo

In 2026, Anyplace is renting furnished, move-in-ready apartments at Ebisu Garden Terrace Nibankan within Ebisu Garden Place, working with the complex's developer, Sapporo Real Estate Development. The units are presented as spaces equipped for full workdays rather than merely places to sleep between meetings. For someone arriving on a project contract or an open-ended remote arrangement, that is a different proposition from a standard Tokyo tenancy.

The scenario these apartments are built around is familiar to anyone who has moved for a job. You land at Haneda with a laptop bag and a start date. The apartment you can actually get has no bed or desk, and its lease is written for a tenant who plans to stay for years.