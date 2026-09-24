Living in Ebisu: Anyplace Brings Work-Ready Apartments to Tokyo

In 2026, Anyplace is renting furnished, move-in-ready apartments at Ebisu Garden Terrace Nibankan within Ebisu Garden Place, working with the complex's developer, Sapporo Real Estate Development. The units are presented as spaces equipped for full workdays rather than merely places to sleep between meetings. For someone arriving on a project contract or an open-ended remote arrangement, that is a different proposition from a standard Tokyo tenancy.
The scenario these apartments are built around is familiar to anyone who has moved for a job. You land at Haneda with a laptop bag and a start date. The apartment you can actually get has no bed or desk, and its lease is written for a tenant who plans to stay for years.
The arrangement pairs two very different companies. Anyplace operates and markets furnished monthly rentals with equipped home offices, and Sapporo Real Estate Development is the company behind Ebisu Garden Place. It puts a furnished-rental format inside an established residential development in central Tokyo, aimed at globally mobile professionals and residents who want an alternative to a conventional long lease.
The tradeoff is simple enough. Anyplace gets an established building and location it did not have to develop, and the developer reaches tenants who want furnished housing for a defined period. Participation runs unit by unit rather than building-wide, so floor plans and booking terms are not uniform across the complex.
The Anyplace Ebisu Garden Place apartments are one option for remote work housing in central Tokyo. These Ebisu Garden Place furnished apartments combine a defined monthly stay with furniture and a work setup, subject to the details of the individual listing.
Only about 2.5 percent of Tokyo apartment listings are furnished, according to an estimate by Tokyo brokerage E-Housing. The default arrival for an incoming professional is an empty room and a shopping list.
Setting one up starts with a bed and a mattress, then a desk and a chair that can survive eight-hour days. Next come the delivery windows, all scheduled around a job that has already started. That is the alternative furnished living in Ebisu Tokyo is priced against.
Living in Ebisu as an international professional puts major transport links, restaurants and established international amenities close to home.
Yes, if your work and your social life sit in western and central Tokyo. Housing Japan describes Ebisu as a desirable residential area with international amenities and strong transport links, and transport is the part that decides whether a commute stays tolerable.
Ebisu Station carries the JR Yamanote and Saikyo lines. Tokyo Metro's Hibiya Line stops there too, running direct toward Roppongi, and Shonan-Shinjuku services call at the station as well. Shibuya is one stop up the Yamanote.
Yes, Ebisu is generally regarded as an affluent, upscale neighborhood, built on the restaurants and on Garden Place itself. That is a reputation, not a rent figure.
Tokyo's foreign-resident population reached 775,340 as of June 2025, a 4.9 percent rise in a year, according to Nippon.com's read of national residency records. That was 19.6 percent of the foreign population in Japan.
Scale is the useful part of that figure, not intent. A count that size takes in students on visas and long-settled families who bought their homes a decade ago, none of whom are shopping for a work-equipped monthly rental. It says a market exists; it does not say how many people in it want the desk included.
Americans in Tokyo do not live in one single neighborhood, but many choose internationally oriented areas in Minato and Shibuya wards. Azabu, Hiroo and Roppongi are established choices, while Ebisu offers nearby access to the same side of central Tokyo. The right base still depends on a resident's workplace, school needs, and preferred commute.
Move-in ready is doing a lot of work in that phrase. Anyplace advertises its Ebisu units as furnished with an equipped home office, with internet and utilities on a single all-inclusive bill, and bookable by the month from 30 days. Features differ by property, so the listing for the apartment you are being offered is the description that counts, not the copy written for the building.
Plenty of furnished apartments contain a table.
A workspace is different, and the distinction becomes clear by the third week of a long stay: a desk and chair you can sit at for nine hours, and enough space between desk and bed that closing the laptop means something. Ask for photographs taken from the desk, facing out. Then confirm that the equipment in the frame stays with the unit.
For anyone comparing apartments with workspaces in Tokyo, photographs and a written inventory are more useful than the word “desk” in a listing.
The Greater Tokyo Area recorded a 37.7 percent telework rate in 2025, according to Patience Realty's summary of a Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism survey. At that level, a home that cannot hold a workday becomes a problem for a large share of the region's workforce. The rate says nothing about occupancy at one address in Shibuya ward, though; those are separate measures.
Private forecasters describe the same shift in commercial terms. Next Move Strategy Consulting valued Japan's coworking market at USD 311.2 million in 2023 and projects USD 1.0342 billion by 2030, working from its own definition of the market rather than government data.
Two apartments in the same building can be priced far enough apart that a single listing tells you nothing about the neighborhood. Size and condition explain part of the gap. What the monthly price already covers explains the rest. The table below sets out the structural differences between the three formats an incoming professional is choosing among.
The four-to-six-month figure for initial costs reflects standard Tokyo long-term leasing norms (covering shikikin, reikin, agency fees, and advance rent), while the furnished-rent premium comes from the E-Housing analysis cited earlier. Both are market ranges rather than quotes for any particular unit.
Start with the unit, not the building. Ask for the listing reference and the floor plan of the apartment you are being offered, then get photographs of that apartment's workstation. Confirm the internet speed and ask what support looks like when a connection drops at 10 am on a Tuesday.
"All-inclusive" means something only when the inclusions are written down. Get it in writing: which utilities are covered and where the usage caps sit, what cleaning and deposits cost, and what happens to your money if you cancel or extend. Ask for the total for the stay you intend rather than the advertised monthly rate, because that is the number that moves once fees are added.
One more step is easy to skip. Time the trip from Ebisu Station to wherever you will be expected in person, on a weekday morning, before you sign anything.
What Anyplace is selling at Ebisu Garden Place is a single transaction that provides a residence and a working office. The premium is real, and prospective tenants can assess it in advance by checking the chair and the total price for the stay.
The test is not complicated. You put the suitcase down and sit at the desk. Then you open the laptop and find out whether the room can hold the next eight hours.
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