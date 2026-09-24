The Bay Area and Monterey Peninsula Homeowner's Guide to Estate Gates

Drive through Atherton or Los Altos Hills and you will notice how little of the houses you can actually see. Hedges, oaks, long driveways. What you do see is the gate. On lots where the home sits three hundred feet back from the road, the entrance carries the entire first impression, and owners spend accordingly. A custom steel or iron gate here is a design commission as much as a security purchase.
The same logic works on the coast, only louder. In Carmel, Pebble Beach and the hills above Monterey the gate frames an ocean view or a stand of Monterey cypress. Buyers who pay for that view expect the entrance to match it. What they do not expect is a gate that stalls in the fog, sticks in a warped track or refuses to open when the power drops. Those are the calls we get.
Our office is in Palo Alto and most of our residential work is between San Francisco and San Jose, but a growing share of it is now on the Monterey Peninsula, both private estates and gated communities. The two regions ask different questions of a gate. This guide covers both.
Fog, salt and the coast. Anything within a few miles of Monterey Bay lives in a salt spray environment. Powder coat alone does not survive it. Untreated steel hinges pit within a season or two, slide gate tracks collect salt and sand, and the corrosion you cannot see is worse than the one you can: terminals inside the operator, relay contacts, the circuit board of an intercom. For coastal installs we specify marine grade stainless hardware, hot dip galvanizing under the powder coat or aluminum for the leaf itself, sealed operator enclosures and a shorter service interval than inland. Skipping any one of those is how a five figure gate turns into a maintenance contract.
Heat and dry oaks inland. Palo Alto, Los Altos Hills and Woodside sit at the edge of wildland. Fire access is a design constraint, not a footnote. The California Fire Code requires a fire apparatus access road with an unobstructed width of 20 feet and a vertical clearance of 13 feet 6 inches, and Palo Alto adopts this in its municipal code. A gate across that road must have an approved means for the fire department to open it. The code does not name a specific product; the fire code official approves the method. Many owners install a Knox key switch or Knox box because it is what the department knows, but claiming the city requires Knox by name would be wrong.
Public Safety Power Shutoffs. PG&E shutoffs during red flag conditions are now an annual event across the North Bay and the Peninsula foothills. A gate is not one device. It is a motor, a keypad, an intercom, a cellular controller, a router, loop detectors, a lock and safety sensors. When the power drops, each of those fails unless it has its own backup. Battery backup in a DC operator keeps the leaf moving for a limited number of cycles. It does nothing for the intercom on the other side of the driveway. Before fire season, test the battery, the manual release, the lock behavior and the fire access method. Then teach everyone in the house how to open the gate by hand.
Sources: California Fire Code Section 503; Palo Alto Municipal Code 15.04.210 and 15.04.230 (amlegal.com).
Palo Alto is a useful case study because its rules are easy to misread. The city does not issue a stand alone fence permit; its own handout says so, citing PAMC 16.48.050. Owners hear "no permit" and assume the gate is free of paperwork. It is not.
An automated gate needs an electrical permit for the operator and its circuit. As of the FY2027 fee schedule adopted in June 2026, that permit is $606 for a single family home or duplex and $788 for multi family or commercial property, on top of a $318 base fee for a standalone permit. If the gate crosses a fire apparatus access road, the Fire Department reviews the design and bills at its hourly plan check rate under the same schedule. A gate or fence that stands in the public right of way or a utility easement needs an encroachment permit from Public Works; for residential lots it falls under the fence, dumpster or storage container category, with the fee set in the schedule as well.
Height is governed by PAMC 16.24.020, and it depends on where the fence stands on the lot rather than on the zoning district: four feet up to the street setback line, six feet in the front or street side yard behind that line, seven feet in interior side and rear yards. At corners, 16.24.040 adds a visibility rule. Inside a triangle measured 35 feet along each curb line from the point where the curb lines meet, nothing may stand taller than three feet above the curb. A gate post or a pier that looks fine on the drawing can fail that test on the street.
Monterey County and its cities run on different codes, and coastal jurisdictions and gated communities each add their own layer of review, from city design approval to HOA architectural committees. We do not pretend to know every jurisdiction by heart. What we do is pull the current code and fee schedule for the parcel before drawing anything, and we advise owners to demand the same from any contractor.
Sources: City of Palo Alto, Fence Code handout (PAMC 16.48.050); PAMC 16.24.020 and 16.24.040 (codelibrary.amlegal.com); City of Palo Alto, FY2027 Adopted Municipal Fee Schedule, pp. 65–66; City of Palo Alto Public Works, Encroachment Permit Information.
Swing gates suit a wide, level entrance with room behind the posts and a driveway that does not slope up toward the house. Slide gates handle grades, tight setbacks and long spans, and on the coast they are usually the better structural choice because the leaf does not hang on hinges that carry the full load in wind.
A recent estate project in Atherton shows how the pieces come together. The main entrance is a custom fabricated steel sliding gate on a LiftMaster operator. The pedestrian gate beside it is iron with wood infill, fitted with a magnetic lock, an intercom station and an automatic closer so it never stays open by accident. The perimeter fence is a hybrid of wood panels on a powder coated steel frame, which gives the warmth of wood at the street and the rigidity of steel where the panels meet the ground. Two DoorBird IP video stations control the vehicle gate, the pedestrian gate and a third door from the owners' phones.
The point of that project is not the brand list. It is that every element was decided together: the operator type followed the gate weight, the lock followed the fire access method, the intercom followed the way the family and their staff actually come and go.
Estate owners rarely open their own gate. Housekeepers, landscapers, caterers, contractors and delivery drivers do. An access system for this kind of property needs individual codes or credentials per person, time windows for staff, one time codes for a delivery, video at the gate that records to the cloud, and remote open from a phone. Video intercoms from DoorBird and cellular gate controllers from CellGate cover most residential cases. For properties with several entrances, a networked system on the same platform as the house cameras avoids the mess of four apps for four doors.
Gated communities have a different problem. Dozens of households, hundreds of credentials, a steady stream of guests and trucks, and an HOA board that is legally responsible for the entrance. LiftMaster's myQ Community platform was built for exactly that: cloud management of residents, guests and vendors, audit logs, and a directory the board can update without calling the installer. We are a certified myQ Community installer, and for the communities we service around Seaside and Monterey it has replaced the clipboard and the shared gate code that everyone in town somehow knew.
Cost questions deserve an honest answer, and the honest answer is that a gate is a fabricated product installed on an unusual site. Four things drive the number. The gate itself: span, height, material, ornamentation and finish. The operator: a light duty swing operator and a heavy commercial slide operator differ by thousands of dollars before installation. Site work: trenching for power and loops, concrete for posts, grading, and on the coast the corrosion protection package. Access control: from a single keypad to a multi door video system with cloud management.
Permits and reviews are a real line item, as the Palo Alto figures above show. So is the annual service on a coastal gate. When you compare bids, compare the scope line by line. A bid that is dramatically lower is usually missing the fire access hardware, the battery backup, the permit fees or the galvanizing, and you will pay for the missing item later.
Ask for the California Contractors State License Board number and look it up yourself. Ours is 1055691. Electrical work on the operator must be done under a license that covers it, and an unlicensed installer cannot pull the permit, which means the gate will be installed without one.
Look for ratings that come from surveys of real customers rather than from the contractor's own site. Diamond Certified surveys customers directly and researches licenses and complaints; as of its May 2026 update it lists a single rated automatic gate company serving Monterey County, and that is us, at 4.8 out of 5. The Better Business Bureau rating and complaint history are a second check.
Ask whether the contractor is an authorized dealer of the equipment they propose. It affects warranty handling and access to technical support. LiftMaster's dealer directory currently lists no dealer with an address in Monterey County; the nearest authorized dealers are in Santa Clara County, and Bay Area Lions Gate serves the coast from Palo Alto as an authorized LiftMaster dealer.
Ask who will service the gate after it is installed. A gate is a machine with moving parts outdoors. The contractor who built it should be the one who answers the phone when it stops.
Sources: Diamond Certified, Automatic Gate Companies Serving Monterey County; LiftMaster Dealer Locator, California.
Does Palo Alto require a permit for a driveway gate? The fence permit was repealed, but an automated gate still requires an electrical permit and, where it crosses a fire access road, a Fire Department review. Encroachment permits apply if the gate touches the public right of way.
How often does a gate near the ocean need service? On the Monterey Peninsula we recommend a service visit at least twice a year: hardware inspection, lubrication, track cleaning, battery test and a check of the operator enclosure for moisture. Inland estates can usually run on an annual visit.
Who is responsible for the gate in a gated community? Typically the homeowners association, through its CC&Rs, owns and maintains the entrance gate and private streets. Individual owners are responsible for gates on their own lots. Check the community's governing documents before assuming either.
Will my gate work during a PG&E shutoff? Only the parts with their own backup power. A DC operator with a charged battery will run a limited number of cycles. Intercoms, cellular controllers and locks need their own backup or a manual bypass. Test the whole system before fire season.
An estate gate on the Peninsula or the Monterey coast is a permit, a fabrication, an electrical install, a network device and a piece of architecture. Owners who treat it as one purchase, planned once, are the ones who never think about it again. Bay Area Lions Gate designs, fabricates and installs residential gate installation across the Bay Area and Monterey County from our office and shop in Palo Alto. Consultations and estimates are free.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.