The Bay Area and Monterey Peninsula Homeowner's Guide to Estate Gates

Palo Alto is a useful case study because its rules are easy to misread. The city does not issue a stand alone fence permit; its own handout says so, citing PAMC 16.48.050. Owners hear "no permit" and assume the gate is free of paperwork. It is not.

An automated gate needs an electrical permit for the operator and its circuit. As of the FY2027 fee schedule adopted in June 2026, that permit is $606 for a single family home or duplex and $788 for multi family or commercial property, on top of a $318 base fee for a standalone permit. If the gate crosses a fire apparatus access road, the Fire Department reviews the design and bills at its hourly plan check rate under the same schedule. A gate or fence that stands in the public right of way or a utility easement needs an encroachment permit from Public Works; for residential lots it falls under the fence, dumpster or storage container category, with the fee set in the schedule as well.

Height is governed by PAMC 16.24.020, and it depends on where the fence stands on the lot rather than on the zoning district: four feet up to the street setback line, six feet in the front or street side yard behind that line, seven feet in interior side and rear yards. At corners, 16.24.040 adds a visibility rule. Inside a triangle measured 35 feet along each curb line from the point where the curb lines meet, nothing may stand taller than three feet above the curb. A gate post or a pier that looks fine on the drawing can fail that test on the street.

Monterey County and its cities run on different codes, and coastal jurisdictions and gated communities each add their own layer of review, from city design approval to HOA architectural committees. We do not pretend to know every jurisdiction by heart. What we do is pull the current code and fee schedule for the parcel before drawing anything, and we advise owners to demand the same from any contractor.

Sources: City of Palo Alto, Fence Code handout (PAMC 16.48.050); PAMC 16.24.020 and 16.24.040 (codelibrary.amlegal.com); City of Palo Alto, FY2027 Adopted Municipal Fee Schedule, pp. 65–66; City of Palo Alto Public Works, Encroachment Permit Information.