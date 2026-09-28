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EV Charging as a Service (CaaS): What Property Owners Need to Know

How service-based EV charging models help property owners cut upfront costs, simplify operations, and turn parking into a scalable revenue asset
Electric car plugged into a charger.
From smart energy management to outsourced maintenance, why CaaS is emerging as a flexible path into the growing EV infrastructure market for commercial propertiesphoto provided by contributor
4 min read

Installing EV charging infrastructure can create significant value for commercial properties, but the upfront investment, ongoing maintenance, and management requirements can make some property owners hesitant to move forward.

EV Charging as a Service (CaaS) offers an alternative approach. Instead of purchasing and managing the entire charging infrastructure independently, property owners can use a service-based model in which charging hardware, software, maintenance, and other operational components are provided as part of an ongoing service.

For property owners looking to add EV charging without taking on the full complexity of ownership, CaaS can provide a more flexible way to enter the growing EV infrastructure market.

What Is EV Charging as a Service?

EV Charging as a Service is a model in which a provider manages some or most of the infrastructure required to operate EV charging stations.

Depending on the agreement, the service may include:

  • Charging hardware

  • Installation and site preparation

  • Charging management software

  • Maintenance and technical support

  • Payment processing

  • Energy management

  • Remote monitoring

Instead of treating EV charging as a one-time equipment purchase, property owners can approach it as an ongoing service.

The exact structure varies between providers, so businesses should carefully review what is included before signing an agreement.

Why Property Owners Are Considering CaaS

The traditional approach requires a property owner to purchase equipment, coordinate installation, manage software, and handle ongoing maintenance.

For a property with multiple locations or a large number of charging stations, this can become a significant operational responsibility.

CaaS can simplify the process by shifting some of that responsibility to a specialized provider.

This can be particularly attractive for:

For these properties, EV charging can provide an additional amenity without requiring the property management team to become experts in charging infrastructure.

Reducing Upfront Infrastructure Costs

One of the biggest barriers to EV charging deployment is the initial investment.

A traditional project can involve costs for:

  • EV chargers

  • Electrical upgrades

  • Installation

  • Permitting

  • Networking

  • Software

  • Maintenance

Depending on the property, these expenses can add up quickly.

A CaaS model may reduce the amount of capital a property owner needs to commit upfront. Instead of purchasing every component independently, some costs can be incorporated into an ongoing service agreement.

This can make it easier for businesses to deploy charging infrastructure while preserving capital for other property improvements.

Turning Parking Into a Managed Service

EV charging can also create a new revenue opportunity from existing parking infrastructure.

Property owners may charge users based on:

  • Electricity consumed

  • Charging session duration

  • Time of day

  • Parking or charging access

For commercial properties, this creates the potential to transform underutilized parking spaces into revenue-generating assets.

A CaaS provider may manage payment processing and charging access, reducing the administrative burden for the property owner.

Maintenance Is Part of the Equation

EV charging infrastructure requires ongoing management.

Chargers may experience:

  • Hardware faults

  • Network connectivity issues

  • Payment problems

  • Software errors

  • General wear and tear

With a traditional ownership model, the property owner is responsible for coordinating maintenance and resolving these issues.

A CaaS agreement may include monitoring and technical support, allowing problems to be identified and addressed without requiring property management teams to handle every issue themselves.

For customer-facing properties, this can be especially valuable because charger downtime directly affects the user experience.

Smart Charging Can Improve Operating Efficiency

CaaS becomes even more valuable when charging infrastructure includes smart energy management.

Multiple EV chargers operating simultaneously can place significant demand on a property's electrical system.

Smart charging technology can help:

  • Balance available electrical capacity

  • Reduce unnecessary peak demand

  • Schedule charging during lower-cost periods

  • Prioritize certain vehicles

  • Monitor energy consumption

Commercial charging providers such as CyberSwitching offer solutions designed for scalable charging environments, with technologies that support power management and network connectivity.

Founded in 1994 and holding more than 40 patents in EV charging and power management, CyberSwitching develops commercial EV charging systems that can support businesses managing multiple charging stations.

For property owners, intelligent energy management can help make charging infrastructure more predictable and easier to scale.

CaaS Can Simplify Multi-Property Deployments

Managing EV charging across one property is different from managing charging infrastructure across a portfolio.

A property management company may eventually need chargers at:

  • Multiple office buildings

  • Several residential properties

  • Different hotel locations

  • Retail centers in different markets

A centralized charging management platform can provide visibility across multiple sites.

Property owners can monitor charger usage, identify maintenance issues, review performance, and analyze demand without managing each location completely independently.

This can make CaaS particularly attractive for organizations with growing property portfolios.

What About Ownership?

Not all CaaS agreements are structured the same way.

Depending on the provider, the property owner may:

  • Own the charging equipment

  • Lease the equipment

  • Share ownership with the provider

  • Have the provider own and operate the infrastructure

The ownership structure can affect costs, responsibilities, maintenance, and long-term financial returns.

Property owners should understand exactly who is responsible for equipment replacement, software fees, repairs, electricity costs, and upgrades.

Evaluate the Contract Carefully

CaaS can simplify EV charging management, but property owners should not focus only on the monthly price.

Before signing an agreement, consider:

  • Contract length

  • Equipment ownership

  • Installation responsibilities

  • Maintenance coverage

  • Software and network fees

  • Electricity costs

  • Revenue-sharing terms

  • Equipment replacement

  • Early termination conditions

  • Expansion options

A clear understanding of these terms helps prevent unexpected costs later.

Look for Scalable and Open Technology

A CaaS agreement should not limit a property's ability to adapt as technology changes.

Property owners should consider whether the charging system supports:

  • OCPP compatibility

  • Remote monitoring

  • Flexible payment systems

  • Load management

  • Software integrations

  • Future charger expansion

Open standards such as OCPP can provide greater flexibility by allowing charging hardware to communicate with different software platforms.

This can help protect the property's infrastructure investment over the long term.

Is CaaS Right for Every Property?

CaaS is not necessarily the best option for every business.

Direct ownership may make more sense when a property owner has:

  • Sufficient capital for upfront investment

  • Internal technical resources

  • A long-term charging strategy

  • The ability to manage maintenance and software

CaaS may be more attractive when a property owner wants:

  • Lower upfront costs

  • Outsourced maintenance

  • Simplified charging management

  • Predictable operational responsibilities

  • Faster deployment

The right choice ultimately depends on the property's size, charging demand, financial strategy, and management capabilities.

The Future of Property-Based EV Charging

As EV adoption continues to grow, property owners will increasingly need to think about charging infrastructure as part of their broader asset strategy.

CaaS provides one way to make that transition more manageable by combining charging infrastructure with ongoing technology and operational support.

For property owners, the objective is not simply to install chargers. It is to create a system that provides value to users while remaining financially and operationally sustainable.

Final Takeaway

EV Charging as a Service can help property owners overcome some of the financial and operational challenges associated with traditional charging infrastructure.

By outsourcing elements such as installation, maintenance, software management, and payment processing, businesses can deploy charging with less operational complexity.

However, the success of a CaaS strategy depends on choosing the right provider and understanding the agreement in detail.

For property owners planning long-term EV infrastructure, the most important factors are scalability, transparent costs, reliable equipment, smart energy management, and flexibility as charging demand continues to grow.

Electric car plugged into a charger.
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