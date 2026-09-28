EV Charging as a Service (CaaS): What Property Owners Need to Know

Installing EV charging infrastructure can create significant value for commercial properties, but the upfront investment, ongoing maintenance, and management requirements can make some property owners hesitant to move forward.

EV Charging as a Service (CaaS) offers an alternative approach. Instead of purchasing and managing the entire charging infrastructure independently, property owners can use a service-based model in which charging hardware, software, maintenance, and other operational components are provided as part of an ongoing service.

For property owners looking to add EV charging without taking on the full complexity of ownership, CaaS can provide a more flexible way to enter the growing EV infrastructure market.