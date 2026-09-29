What Is It Actually Like to Live There?

The questions that produce the most are the ones answerable from memory. What time the building gets loud, and what causes it. What broke in the last two years, and how long the association took to fix it. Whether the monthly assessment has moved since they bought, and what reason owners were given each time. Whether there has been a special assessment, and how much notice preceded the vote. Which amenity they actually use, and which one is permanently full, closed or under repair. How deliveries, movers and contractors work in practice, as opposed to what the rules say. Who answers when something goes wrong, and how long it usually takes. And the one that tends to produce the best answer in the entire conversation, which costs nothing to ask: what do you wish you had asked before you signed?