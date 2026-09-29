Every buyer arrives at the same wall. The photographs are good, the floor plan works, the price is defensible against three comparable units, and the only question still open is the one nothing on the page answers. What is it actually like to live there?
The question is not sentimental, and brokers hear it constantly. It decides whether somebody stays in a home or lists it again in two years. Building routines, noise at hours nobody schedules a showing for, how long the association takes to authorize a repair, whether the amenity that sold the unit is usable on a Saturday, who answers the phone when a pipe goes. None of that appears in a floor plan, and all of it appears in daily life.
Leevli, a real estate platform now building around that second half of the search, is betting that the gap is structural rather than informational. Its premise is that the industry solved discovery and never rebuilt investigation. The platform pairs listings with firsthand accounts from people who live in a building, a marketplace of local brokers, and Leevli Legal, an investigation layer that works one address at a time and labels every finding by the kind of source behind it.
A showing is a moment. A resident describes a pattern.
Two units with the same square footage and a similar asking price can be different homes in practice. Showings happen at convenient hours in good weather, which is the point of them. They are the building at its most presentable, and nobody involved pretends otherwise.
A resident has seen the other version. The week the elevator was out. The month the monthly assessment changed and the reason owners were given. The renovation upstairs that ran for five months on a permit somebody eventually went and looked up. The useful answers from residents tend to be narrow and dated rather than evaluative. An amenity is empty on weekdays and unusable after four on Saturday. A repair request took nine days the first time and two days the second, after the board turned over. Those are details a buyer can weigh against their own priorities. A general verdict on whether a building is good is worth considerably less, and residents rarely offer one unprompted.
The questions that produce the most are the ones answerable from memory. What time the building gets loud, and what causes it. What broke in the last two years, and how long the association took to fix it. Whether the monthly assessment has moved since they bought, and what reason owners were given each time. Whether there has been a special assessment, and how much notice preceded the vote. Which amenity they actually use, and which one is permanently full, closed or under repair. How deliveries, movers and contractors work in practice, as opposed to what the rules say. Who answers when something goes wrong, and how long it usually takes. And the one that tends to produce the best answer in the entire conversation, which costs nothing to ask: what do you wish you had asked before you signed?
Firsthand experience has a hard boundary, and buyers get into trouble when they treat it as evidence of something it never was. A resident cannot establish a legal obligation. What a recorded declaration requires of an owner is a document question, not a memory question, and neighbors are wrong about their own bylaws with some regularity. A resident cannot establish the financial position of an association either. That lives in the budget, the reserve study and the meeting minutes, and those are requested, not recalled. A resident certainly cannot establish the physical condition of a structure, which is what an inspection is for.
Once a resident has pointed at something, the question changes shape. A remark about slow repairs becomes a question about reserves. A remark about a special assessment becomes a request for three years of meeting minutes. A remark about the renovation upstairs becomes a permit search at the county.
That sequence is what Leevli Legal is built to carry. The system starts with the property rather than with a general question, resolving the address, the property type and the applicable jurisdiction before deciding which records matter for that property and for the buyer's stage in the transaction.
Local brokers are the other half of the picture, and the platform treats them that way rather than as a channel to be disintermediated. They know what a neighborhood is doing this month, how a building prices against its neighbors, and which tradeoffs in a market are real. Through Broker Experts, agents can publish profiles and short neighborhood and property videos, and buyers can contact them directly. A buyer who already knows what residents report and which association documents are missing has a different first conversation than one who opens by asking whether the area is nice.
None of this replaces the professionals who close the remaining gaps. An attorney reads the declaration, an inspector reads the building, an insurer prices the risk. What changes is when the buyer learns which of them to call, and whether that happens before or after they are committed.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.