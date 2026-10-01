Luxury Apartment Investment in Dubai: Locations, Yields, and Market Data for 2025

Dubai's appeal as an investment destination is built on several structural advantages. The emirate levies no personal income tax and no capital gains tax on property. Rental yields in Dubai consistently outperform comparable cities. Prime residential areas in Dubai deliver gross rental yields of between 5% and 8% annually, compared to roughly 2% to 3% in London, 3% to 4% in Singapore, and around 2% in Paris. The city also benefits from a growing population. Dubai's population surpassed 3.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach 5.8 million by 2040 under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. This sustained population growth underpins long-term demand for both rental and owner-occupied housing. Additionally, the UAE Golden Visa program has made property ownership more attractive. Investors who purchase property worth AED 2 million or more qualify for a 10-year residency visa, which has drawn a new wave of high-net-worth buyers from Europe, Asia, and beyond.