Homeowners, Don’t Overlook the One Document That Protects Your Property

Buying a home is one of the biggest milestones in life. There’s the search, the negotiations, the inspections, the mortgage paperwork and finally the keys. Then come the renovations, the furniture, the paint swatches and the gradual work of turning a property into a place that feels like yours.

Amid all that effort, one important document often gets left off the checklist: a Will.

Your home is likely one of the most valuable things you own. Yet many homeowners never put in writing what should happen to it when they’re gone. Without that clarity, the property you worked so hard for could end up in limbo, tied up in court or passed to someone you never intended.