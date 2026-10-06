Homeowners, Don’t Overlook the One Document That Protects Your Property

Buying a home is one of the biggest milestones in life. There’s the search, the negotiations, the inspections, the mortgage paperwork and finally the keys. Then come the renovations, the furniture, the paint swatches and the gradual work of turning a property into a place that feels like yours.
Amid all that effort, one important document often gets left off the checklist: a Will.
Your home is likely one of the most valuable things you own. Yet many homeowners never put in writing what should happen to it when they’re gone. Without that clarity, the property you worked so hard for could end up in limbo, tied up in court or passed to someone you never intended.
If you die without a Will, state intestacy laws determine who inherits your property. These rules generally favor a surviving spouse and then children, parents and other relatives in a set order. They don’t consider your personal relationships or your wishes.
That can create real difficulties:
Unmarried partners who share your home may have no automatic right to inherit your share.
Multiple heirs may inherit the home together, which can lead to disagreements about whether to sell, rent or keep it.
The probate process can take months, during which bills, taxes and maintenance still need to be paid.
Family tension can grow when no one knows what you would have wanted.
A clear Will doesn’t eliminate every challenge, but it gives your loved ones a roadmap.
Before writing your Will, check how your property is titled. This affects whether the home passes through your Will at all.
Sole ownership. If the home is in your name alone, it will generally pass according to your Will, or under intestacy laws if you don’t have one.
Joint tenancy with right of survivorship. If you own the home jointly with this arrangement, your share typically passes automatically to the surviving owner, regardless of your Will.
Tenancy in common. Each owner holds a separate share, which can be left to anyone through a Will.
Tenancy by the entirety. Available to married couples in some states, this works similarly to joint tenancy with survivorship.
Some states also allow transfer-on-death deeds, which let real estate pass directly to a named beneficiary. If you’re unsure how your home is titled, check your deed or ask your title company.
When planning your Will, think carefully about these questions.
Who should inherit the home? You might leave it to a spouse, partner, one child, several children equally or another person entirely.
Should it be sold or kept? If you’re leaving the home to several people, consider whether you want your executor to sell it and divide the proceeds. This can prevent disputes among co-owners.
What about the mortgage? Inheriting a home usually means inheriting the mortgage along with it. Federal law generally allows certain family members to take over a home without the lender demanding immediate repayment, but your beneficiaries should be prepared for the ongoing costs.
Who will manage the property in the meantime? Your executor will need to secure the home, maintain insurance and keep up with essential bills during probate.
What about the contents? Furniture, art, appliances and personal belongings should be addressed too, either individually or as part of the residue of your estate.
Many people assume that owning property means they need an expensive attorney to prepare their Will. For straightforward situations, that’s not necessarily the case. A DIY Will pack can provide a clear, step-by-step structure for naming beneficiaries, appointing an executor and leaving your home and other assets to the people you choose.
This approach is often well suited to homeowners who own a primary residence, have relatively simple finances and want to leave their property to close family members or a partner.
You may benefit from an estate planning attorney if:
You own multiple properties, especially in different states
You have rental or investment properties
You want to set up a trust to manage property for children or other beneficiaries
You have a blended family with competing interests
Your estate is large enough to raise estate tax concerns
A Will must meet your state’s legal requirements to be valid. In most states that means:
You’re at least 18 and of sound mind
The Will is in writing
You sign it in the presence of witnesses, usually two adults
The witnesses sign in your presence
Choose witnesses who don’t inherit anything under the Will. Many states also allow a notarized self-proving affidavit, which can simplify probate.
A Will is just one part of an organized estate. Help your executor by keeping the following documents together and telling them where to find it:
Your property deed
Mortgage statements and lender details
Homeowners insurance policy
Property tax records
Records of major improvements
Keys, alarm codes and utility account information
This information can save your family significant time and stress.
Just as your home evolves, so should your Will. Review it when you:
Buy or sell a property
Refinance or pay off your mortgage
Marry, divorce or enter a new relationship
Have children or grandchildren
Move to another state
You’ve put time, money and heart into your home. Making a Will is how you make sure that investment continues to benefit the people you care about. It’s a small step compared to everything it took to buy your home, and one of the most important things you can do to protect it.
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