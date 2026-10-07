5 Leading ADU Builders In Los Angeles Homeowners Should Know In 2026

The process of building an ADU in Los Angeles turns out to be a bit more complex than initially expected. Indeed, there are various aspects you should take into consideration, such as lot specifics, design, permits, cost, timeline, and other things related to specific LA regulations.

With that in mind, it makes sense to start by considering the services each of them provides. Some of the companies handle design, permits, and construction of ADUs under the same umbrella, while others specialize in fixed-price, modular construction, and other approaches. Ultimately, a careful analysis of each company will help you pick the most suitable option for your case.

That said, here are five ADU builders in Los Angeles to know in 2026, along with the services and approaches they bring to the market.