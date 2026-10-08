Building Communities, Not Just Homes: Misha Ezratti's Approach to Neighborhood Design

That philosophy begins with what GL Homes calls smart planning, a neighborhood design process that starts long before construction with a careful study of each site's history, geography and natural environment. Rather than approaching every parcel the same way, Misha Ezratti has guided GL Homes communities to tailor their design to each property.

At Riverland in Port St. Lucie, one of GL Homes' master-planned communities in Florida, that approach shaped a 4,000-acre development featuring more than 300 acres of preserved natural habitats and more than 5 miles of eco-friendly greenways, designed exclusively for pedestrian, bicycle and golf cart passage so residents can move through the community without needing a car.

Riverland has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Master-Planned Communities in the USA by John Burns Research and Consulting, a distinction that reflects the neighborhood design principles Misha Ezratti has applied across GL Homes' portfolio.

That same care extends to the public good beyond each community's boundaries. GL Homes has donated land for civic uses such as parks, schools and the Canyon Branch Library in Palm Beach County, contributed design, resources and funding toward regional roadway improvements, and invested in workforce and affordable housing that has brought more than 145 homes to life.

According to GL Homes, these public-private partnerships are a core pillar of its approach to neighborhood design, supporting both quality of life for residents and broader regional growth, an approach that has helped GL Homes become a name trusted by more than 100,000 residents across its master-planned communities in Florida.