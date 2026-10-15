Boris Azarenko: The Story of Building Luxury

Boris Nikolaevich Azarenko’s route into high-end residential property began in banking. With a degree in finance, experience in brokerage, and a background in managing bank investments, he had spent roughly a decade assessing assets and their potential to retain and increase value.

In 2005, Boris Azarenko established his first property development business with Denis Kitaev, a friend from their university years. The company developed residential and commercial buildings. Working in different parts of the market convinced the partners that there was an opportunity to create a more exacting proposition in luxury housing. Seven years later, in 2012, they founded Vesper.

Their responsibilities reflected their respective strengths. Boris Azarenko became chief executive, overseeing capital raising, financial planning, cash flow, and relationships with lenders. Profits from completed developments were reinvested in new opportunities.

That approach became central to Vesper’s business model. Boris Azarenko did not see a residential project simply as a set of apartments. He also considered its positioning, expected returns, enduring appeal, and the expertise required to deliver it. The company brought in international designers and architects where their expertise suited the project.

As completed projects generated proceeds, Vesper was able to acquire further sites and expand its portfolio. Azarenko’s role was to provide the financial structure that made this approach sustainable.