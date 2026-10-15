Trained as a financier, Denis Kitaev arrived at construction in the early years of his career and stayed. What came of that decision was Vesper — the real estate business that in the following decade delivered over a dozen projects, from ten-apartment luxury boutique houses to large mixed-use developments.
Kitaev Denis's contribution to that record was the product: the buildings and the apartments inside them. As one of Vesper’s directors, he established the principles that still govern the company’s activity even after he resigned.
As the 2010s began, Moscow’s luxury residential market was caught in an imbalance. Demand was strong and steady, yet the supply of new buildings was scarce. According to the consultancy Contact Real Estate, it contracted by nearly 10% in 2011. There was also a crisis of quality. As industry experts put it, a significant portion of what remained on the market consisted of “illiquid objects” — buildings that failed to meet the buyers’ standards.
Prices, meanwhile, were on a steady climb — another sign of an imbalance between limited supply and persistent demand. Investors were taking notice: premium properties under construction were yielding average annual returns of 25%, rivaling gold as a safe-haven asset.
This was the landscape that Denis Kitaev had been studying. At the time, Denis was the general director of Evocom, a development company he had co-founded with his academy friend Boris Azarenko. It was no small operation that, under Kitaev’s leadership, built a portfolio of mixed-use projects and houses in various Russian cities.
The capital for the next, more ambitious venture that Kitaev Denis started originated from Evocom’s financial returns. The confidence, in turn, came from a career that had been, in effect, a long apprenticeship in the business of building.
Denis Kitaev was born in Moscow in 1977. He attended a school with an arts-focused curriculum and liked drawing as a child. His professional path, however, began in finance. A Financial Academy graduate, Kitaev began his career in banking before moving to a gas corporation. There, he managed non-core assets, which in 2002 came to include construction. It was his first direct contact with real estate.
From there, the transition was methodical. Kitaev Denis served as the deputy CEO at two construction companies and eventually decided to start his own business, which is how Evocom was born.
According to the article about Denis Kitaev in Business Matters, his role at Vesper comprised architecture, spatial concept, finish, and materials. Kitaev saw property development as an instrument for creating long-term value, where financial analysis meets an understanding of buyers’ desires and urban trends.
In his role as executive director, Denis Vladimirovich Kitaev developed a set of operating principles that governed each of Vesper’s decisions from the first sketch to the delivery. Denis embedded these principles in every project.
The first principle was that an apartment’s layout should be designed around lifestyle, not the mere quantity of bedrooms or square feet. Kitaev Denis Vladimirovich’s company half-jokingly calls itself the world square foot champion for its approach to floor plans. It built in a wide range of formats — from studios of 375 square feet in Sovremennik to penthouses of over ten thousand square feet, such as the one in Vesper Tverskaya, and duplex apartments at St. Nickolas with terraces overlooking the Kremlin. But whatever the size, each plan began with the same questions: who is this home for, and how will they inhabit it? Kitaev Denis and his team scrutinized each plan for how a resident would move through the space: where they would wake, work, gather, retreat.
The views and the windows providing them were an important part of Kitaev’s plan. At the house named Nabokov on Ostozhenka, Optiwhite glazing constituted more than half the facade, with expansive windows that afford views over the quiet lanes of Moscow’s “Golden Mile”. At Brodsky, the largest arches became the windows of living rooms facing the Moscow River, while bedroom windows look into the quiet inner courtyard. And from the windows of Vesper Pogodinskaya, once it is finished, residents will see the Novodevichy Convent and the Moscow-City skyline.
The second standard, and the one that influenced the market most, was the delivery of fully finished apartments. When Vesper was just founded, developers mainly sold bare concrete walls and left the renovation to the buyers. Kitaev Denis Vladimirovich saw this as a fundamental failure of the product. Denis understood that the shell-and-core model did not merely inconvenience the buyer but degraded the building itself. When every apartment in a house is renovated separately, on its own schedule, by its own contractor, the common areas become a construction site for years. The building never quite becomes a home; it remains a project.
Denis Kitaev designed Vesper’s model so that every unit in a building would be completed to identical standards simultaneously. The result was a building that was ready to move in from the first day of completion. Kitaev applied this principle to every project, except for individual units deliberately sold without finish so that buyers could shape them to their own taste. The approach gradually became more popular in the segment.
Early on, Denis Kitaev decided that architecture would be entrusted to world-class architects, both Russian and global. The first Vesper project, Gelrikh’s House, brought in the Moscow bureau Tsimaylo Lyashenko & Partners. In the subsequent decade, the developer and the architectural firm collaborated several more times. International architects and designers invited by Denis Kitaev for further developments include Rockwell Group, Aukett Swanke, Antonini Darmon, Architects of Invention, as well as individual designers such as Massimo Iosa Ghini, whose “industrial eco-chic” aesthetic was applied at Cloud Nine, and Jean-Louis Deniot, the author of the Nabokov penthouse’s design.
Art and design form a part of the living environment. It was particularly important for Kitaev Denis, as he is himself a collector of contemporary art — and so is Vesper’s clientele. Artwork became a defining feature of residential experience, present in the design of common spaces and practiced in collaborations with galleries and auction houses.
Denis Kitaev’s company regularly hosts cultural events. At Nabokov, MIRRA Gallery once presented sixty pieces of collectible twentieth-century design in three of the house’s spaces, inspired by Vladimir Nabokov's novels. At Vesper Tverskaya, the penthouse was used repeatedly as a gallery and event space since the building was completed in 2023. A VLADEY pre-auction show, a Cosmoscow and Pianissimo New Year concert, a Teodor Currentzis pre-concert reception, a Viva Vox fashion show and a number of art exhibitions are only some of the examples.
Kitaev Denis Vladimirovich insisted that Vesper chose the materials without compromise. His background in construction management meant he understood the physical aspect of property development. That is why, under the curation of Denis Kitaev, Vesper used premium-quality materials selected for durability, aesthetic coherence, and craft: natural wood, marble, porcelain tile, bronze, depending on each project’s style. The kitchen and restrooms in the buildings are equipped with European-manufactured furniture, appliances and plumbing.
Kitaev’s team applied this standard to the smallest details. At Bunin, the number of each of the twenty-nine apartments was set into the floor as a panel assembled by hand from Nero Marquina marble — the deep black stone with white veining. At Sovremennik, the entrance doors were framed by decorative metal portals, with apartment numbers cut into the metal by laser and lit from behind. At Gelrikh’s House, Aukett Swanke created an individual design for the inside of the elevator car.
The standard extended not only to the tiniest features, but also to the invisible ones: the engineering systems. Water treatment and climate control, air purification and sound isolation, fire safety and building automation were integrated in each apartment.
What united all of these choices was Denis Kitaev’s conviction that luxury is a whole experience of quality. Vesper was built on the insistence that every part of the product had to contribute to that experience.
Denis Kitaev’s product decisions were half of the success. The other half was the financial model.
The first projects by Kitaev Denis coincided with a period of extraordinary price growth in the Russian capital. Careful selection of assets for renovation made Vesper one of the highest-margin players in the market within a few years. Those returns were reinvested into the portfolio, creating a cycle in which each successful project funded the next acquisition, and the early constraint — assembling capital to buy assets — gradually gave way to a position in which the company's track record did the raising for it.
By the early 2020s, the results were visible:
Revenue grew: from 12.6 billion rubles in 2018 — itself almost a 60% increase over the previous year — to 14 billion in 2019, and then to 25 billion in 2022.
Apartments sold quickly, 90% of them before completion. St. Nickolas moved 70% of its units within two months of sales launch. Sovremennik sold more than half its space in eleven months. Lucky reached 80% two years before the project was finished.
Buyers queued. Brokers working the elite segment described waiting lists for Vesper projects, formed from existing owners and clients who were notified before public launch. Forbes confirmed the pattern in 2023, when it ranked Kitaev’s company first among Russian developers in the elite segment on a methodology that measured the volume under construction and the share of unsold space.
Value appreciated between launch and delivery. At Lucky, a square foot doubled in price during the course of construction. That single project illustrates the model that has run through the portfolio since 2012: buy the right asset, build it well, and wait for the market to react.
Denis Vladimirovich Kitaev stepped away from the company’s operational activity in 2022. By the time Denis left the role, Vesper had delivered over a dozen projects, including a series of new and restored boutique apartment buildings, a serviced apartment complex (Vesper Tverskaya) and a large residential quarter (Lucky). A stake in Vesper still belongs to Kitaev Denis.
Under its new leadership, Vesper continues its work on new buildings. Levenson, in which the company is restoring the legendary printing house on Patriarch’s Ponds, has already won several awards for its landscape design project. Vesper Pogodinskaya, near the Novodevichy Convent, will be the first residential project in Russia to use wide-format glazed ceramic panels on its facades. Vesper Kutuzovsky, the largest of the three, will be a full quarter with ten buildings of varying height, 648 apartments, a two-level underground parking garage, and a landscaped all-season courtyard-garden.
Beyond these, Vesper is planning at a scale it has never attempted before. The company is investing in two projects occupying former industrial zones. The move aligns with the city's priorities: redevelopment of underused industrial territories has become one of the most actively supported directions of construction policy. It also answers the developers’ problem, since plots of comparable size are impossible to find in the historic center.
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