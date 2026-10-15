The Denis Kitaev Story: Inside Vesper and Moscow Luxury Housing

As the 2010s began, Moscow’s luxury residential market was caught in an imbalance. Demand was strong and steady, yet the supply of new buildings was scarce. According to the consultancy Contact Real Estate, it contracted by nearly 10% in 2011. There was also a crisis of quality. As industry experts put it, a significant portion of what remained on the market consisted of “illiquid objects” — buildings that failed to meet the buyers’ standards.

Prices, meanwhile, were on a steady climb — another sign of an imbalance between limited supply and persistent demand. Investors were taking notice: premium properties under construction were yielding average annual returns of 25%, rivaling gold as a safe-haven asset.

This was the landscape that Denis Kitaev had been studying. At the time, Denis was the general director of Evocom, a development company he had co-founded with his academy friend Boris Azarenko. It was no small operation that, under Kitaev’s leadership, built a portfolio of mixed-use projects and houses in various Russian cities.

The capital for the next, more ambitious venture that Kitaev Denis started originated from Evocom’s financial returns. The confidence, in turn, came from a career that had been, in effect, a long apprenticeship in the business of building.

Denis Kitaev was born in Moscow in 1977. He attended a school with an arts-focused curriculum and liked drawing as a child. His professional path, however, began in finance. A Financial Academy graduate, Kitaev began his career in banking before moving to a gas corporation. There, he managed non-core assets, which in 2002 came to include construction. It was his first direct contact with real estate.

From there, the transition was methodical. Kitaev Denis served as the deputy CEO at two construction companies and eventually decided to start his own business, which is how Evocom was born.