What Luxury Buyers Expect From an Agent Now: An Answer Before They Finish Scrolling

Luxury buyers are not comparing agents with other agents. They are comparing the experience with every other premium service in their lives. The benchmark for responsiveness is set by their wealth manager, their jet charter company and the sales associate at Hermès who texts when the piece arrives.

Against that benchmark, a next-day email reads as indifference. It does not matter that the agent was at a closing, or that it was a weekend. The client has already noticed, and in this market the client notices everything.

The research on first contact backs up the instinct. Harvard Business Review published an audit in 2011 in which 2,241 US companies each received a web inquiry and were timed on their reply. Just over a third responded within an hour. Nearly a quarter never responded. The average, among those that did, was 42 hours. The study was not about property, but any buyer who has filled in a listing form will recognize the experience.

The gap has not closed since. In Blazeo's 2026 Speed-to-Lead Benchmark Report, covering 573 service businesses, 81.2 percent of companies that took more than an hour to respond said they lose leads as a result. Sellers' expectations have moved the other way. A July 2026 Street Group survey of 1,830 UK home sellers found 63 percent expect to hear about an offer immediately or within the hour, and 85 percent expect a reply to their first inquiry within a day.