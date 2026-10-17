What Luxury Buyers Expect From an Agent Now: An Answer Before They Finish Scrolling

The clients who buy a $6 million townhouse or a penthouse with a terrace are used to a particular kind of service. Their private banker returns calls within the hour. Their travel adviser confirms a table before they have finished asking. The concierge at their building knows the dog's name.
Then they inquire about a listing at 9:15 on a Sunday evening and hear nothing until Tuesday.
It is one of the stranger inconsistencies in high-end real estate. The product is extraordinary. The marketing is lavish. And the first human contact, the moment the client decides whether this agent is worth their time, is often the slowest, least considered part of the entire experience.
Luxury buyers are not comparing agents with other agents. They are comparing the experience with every other premium service in their lives. The benchmark for responsiveness is set by their wealth manager, their jet charter company and the sales associate at Hermès who texts when the piece arrives.
Against that benchmark, a next-day email reads as indifference. It does not matter that the agent was at a closing, or that it was a weekend. The client has already noticed, and in this market the client notices everything.
The research on first contact backs up the instinct. Harvard Business Review published an audit in 2011 in which 2,241 US companies each received a web inquiry and were timed on their reply. Just over a third responded within an hour. Nearly a quarter never responded. The average, among those that did, was 42 hours. The study was not about property, but any buyer who has filled in a listing form will recognize the experience.
The gap has not closed since. In Blazeo's 2026 Speed-to-Lead Benchmark Report, covering 573 service businesses, 81.2 percent of companies that took more than an hour to respond said they lose leads as a result. Sellers' expectations have moved the other way. A July 2026 Street Group survey of 1,830 UK home sellers found 63 percent expect to hear about an offer immediately or within the hour, and 85 percent expect a reply to their first inquiry within a day.
There is a view in the luxury segment that speed and discretion are in tension. The thinking goes that a wealthy client does not want to be chased, and that a slower, more considered reply signals exclusivity.
In practice the opposite is true. The client who inquires about a property has already decided to engage. What they want is to be acknowledged quickly, asked intelligent questions, and offered a private showing at a time that suits them. Pressure is a problem. Silence is a bigger one.
The best agents in this segment treat the first conversation as a courtesy call rather than a sales call. Is the client looking for a primary residence or a pied-à-terre? Do they want to see it before or after the open house? Would Thursday evening or Saturday morning suit them better? Five minutes of well-judged questions, and the showing is on the calendar.
The National Association of Realtors reports in its 2025 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers that 70 percent of recent buyers searched on a phone or tablet. Wealthy buyers are no exception, and their browsing happens on their own schedule: late evenings, weekends, a lounge in Zurich between flights.
Teams that serve this client well have stopped treating out-of-hours inquiries as an inconvenience and started treating them as the main event. Some assign a senior associate to a rotation. Some have the principal take every first call personally. A growing number now use voice technology to handle the opening conversation, so the client receives a call within moments of inquiring, no matter the hour.
The technology has matured quickly. A platform such as mergro can ring a new inquiry in seconds, speak naturally in the client's own language, ask the agent's own qualifying questions, offer two showing times, and pass a complete summary to the human agent who will handle the relationship. The client experiences an immediate, courteous response. The agent walks into the showing already briefed.
For a brokerage whose brand rests on service, the appeal is obvious. The first contact becomes as reliable as the rest of the experience.
If you are selling a significant property, ask your agent what happens to an inquiry that arrives at 10pm on a Saturday. The answer tells you how many qualified buyers your listing will actually reach.
If you are buying, pay attention to who calls back, and when. An agent who responds within minutes on a Sunday will be the one who gets the attorney on the phone when the contract needs a change at 7pm on a Friday. That habit is worth more than the glossy brochure.
Luxury has always been about anticipating the client's needs before they are voiced. In property, that now begins with a phone that rings before the client has put theirs down.
Prakhar Gupta is the founder of mergro, a real estate voice AI that answers and qualifies every inquiry in seconds.
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