Some tenants need more space than a two-flat basement can give them: the couple combining two apartments' worth of furniture, the musician with amplifiers, or the tenant storing a late parent's belongings for a year. Telling them flatly that there's no room usually means more stuff piled in the unit and an earlier move-out.

When tenants ask where to find self storage units in Chicago, a landlord who has already done a little research looks thoughtful and avoids a problem. The useful details go beyond price. Is the facility within walking distance of a train stop, for tenants without cars? Are units climate controlled? Chicago swings from humid summers to subzero winters, which ruins wood furniture, instruments, and paper records. Are the access hours wide enough for someone who works evenings? Does it rent small units, such as five by five, on a month-to-month basis?

Some small landlords go a step further. They negotiate a modest first-month discount with a nearby facility and mention it in their listings. It costs them nothing, and it answers a question prospective tenants with too much stuff are already asking themselves.