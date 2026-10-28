Wellness Real Estate: Which Features Are Worth Paying For?

Wellness real estate is property designed, built and operated to support the well-being of the people using it. The Global Wellness Institute includes design, construction and ongoing operation in its definition of the category.

In its May 2026 release, the institute estimated the global wellness real estate market at $876 billion for 2025.

That scope matters when homes are sold around a spa, a gym or a rooftop pool. Buyers also need to understand the rooms and systems they will use every day.

Start a viewing in the bedroom. Close the door, turn off the background music and listen. That small exercise begins a more useful assessment of what the wellness premium actually buys.