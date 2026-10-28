Wellness Real Estate: Which Features Are Worth Paying For?

Wellness real estate is property designed, built and operated to support the well-being of the people using it. The Global Wellness Institute includes design, construction and ongoing operation in its definition of the category.
In its May 2026 release, the institute estimated the global wellness real estate market at $876 billion for 2025.
That scope matters when homes are sold around a spa, a gym or a rooftop pool. Buyers also need to understand the rooms and systems they will use every day.
Start a viewing in the bedroom. Close the door, turn off the background music and listen. That small exercise begins a more useful assessment of what the wellness premium actually buys.
A bedroom offers a practical starting point because its comfort depends on several decisions working together. Window placement, blinds, temperature control and sound all deserve attention.
The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute recommends keeping bedrooms quiet, cool and dark for sleep. Translate that guidance into questions about the actual apartment.
Can the curtains block light around their edges? Does a corridor light shine through a glass panel above the door? Where are the elevator, trash collection point and outdoor mechanical equipment relative to the bed?
Visit at different times if the building is complete. A peaceful afternoon viewing tells you little about early deliveries or evening activity around a shared terrace.
Large windows deserve a closer inspection of orientation and shading. Check where direct sunlight falls during the hours you expect to be home.
A balcony may look generous while offering little shade for breakfast or an afternoon book. Ask whether screens, overhangs or blinds are included, and try their controls during a viewing.
Inside, look for lighting that lets one person read while another settles down. Separate switches and reachable controls can be more useful than a complicated preset requiring a phone.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identifies pollution-source control, ventilation and filtration as approaches to improving indoor air quality. A buyer should ask how the home addresses each one.
Find out where bathroom and kitchen extractors discharge. Ask about finishes and the information available on their emissions. If filtration is advertised, request the system specification and maintenance requirements.
Air conditioning does not automatically supply fresh outdoor air. Ask the designer or building engineer to explain how fresh air enters the apartment and stale air leaves.
In coastal Phuket, request apartment-level details for any condo bang tao has to offer. Ask how the design handles shading, ventilation and moisture, alongside the pool or sauna.
Cooling and moisture control also need to suit the local conditions. Check for signs of persistent dampness in completed homes. For properties under construction, request the relevant specifications and inspection plans.
An amenity becomes valuable when it makes an activity easier to repeat. Consider how the facilities would fit into an ordinary week before assigning them a share of your budget.
If you swim before work, confirm when the pool opens and whether there is space for uninterrupted laps. If strength training matters, inspect the equipment and the room around it. A small gym can be useful when it supports your actual routine.
A gym’s location also matters. Ask how noise and vibration are controlled when exercise equipment sits above residential rooms. Convenience means less if the weights room becomes part of your bedroom’s soundtrack.
Shared outdoor areas deserve the same attention. Look for shade, comfortable seating and routes you would willingly walk. Imagine reaching them with shopping bags, a stroller or someone who finds steps difficult.
There is also a social side to the layout. A café, reading room or communal garden gives neighbors somewhere to meet. Check whether those spaces also allow you to sit quietly without joining an event.
Ask about guest access, booking requirements and charges for classes or treatments. Work out which facilities are included in regular fees and which would add to your monthly spending.
Wellness amenities provide places for activities such as exercise or relaxation. Wellness design addresses conditions within the home, including air, light, sound and thermal comfort. A strong proposal explains how both support everyday use.
Evidence to request: Apartment plans and building specifications alongside the amenities brochure.
The word “wellness” alone does not establish independent certification. Ask which standard is being claimed, who assesses it and the project’s current status. Check exactly which spaces and features the assessment covers.
Evidence to request: The named certification scheme, project listing and documentation of any award already achieved.
Assess proposed features through written specifications, design information and planned testing. Ask what will be measured, who will verify it and when results will be available. A rendering can show a shaded terrace; supporting drawings should explain how that shade will be achieved.
Evidence to request: Agreed specifications, the testing schedule and responsibility for correcting any performance shortfalls.
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