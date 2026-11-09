Amanda D'souza, Principle designer and founder of Euphoria Interiors, finished three very different Dubai penthouses in just 8 to 15 weeks. She designed a high windy terrace in Business Bay, a two-floor home overlooking Dubai Creek, and a cozy 3.5-bedroom place in Dubai Hills Estate.
Local guides have noticed her work too. KhaleejDunes put her company at number one on its list of top 10 interior design companies in Dubai, while Dubai City Guide, UAE Helper, and Mid-East.info all named her a top interior designer in Dubai for high-end homes. GlobeNewswire also named her Dubai's best luxury Villa interior designer in September 2026.
"Your home should look like you and your family, not like the last house we worked on," says Amanda D'souza.
You get a interior designer who has built more than 10 Dubai penthouses from scratch. Across all her work, she has completed over 100 spaces and more than 75 full home makeovers where you can just walk in and start living. The three homes you will read about next measure between 1,400 and 3,780 square feet, and she did not have to knock down a single wall in any of them. Her team follows strict ISO 9001: 2015 quality rules, and your price list names the exact brand and model for every single item you buy.
With Amanda D'souza as your interior designer, you are expected to pay around 8 to 12 percent of the total project’s cost, but to get an estimated idea, assume AED 150 to 250 per square foot if you are doing minor surface changes like premium paint and designer wallpapers. AED 300 to 500 for middle-range work where functional customisation plus partial layout modification is involved. It can even cross more than AED 800 if you’re on the ultra-luxury route where complete structural changes are done, bespoke imported furniture is used, and high-end centralised automated systems are installed.
These three homes we are featuring below stayed in that middle price range because Amanda D'souza kept the original walls right where they were.
Business Bay penthouse owner rated Amanda D'Souza the best interior designer in Dubai for penthouses (2,939 sq ft)
It took just 3 weeks to plan Modern Tropical Mediterranean style Missoni Terrace Views 2,939-square-foot penthouse and 8 weeks in total to finish thisspace at Urban Oasis by Missoni in Business Bay.
The client’s request was to enjoy relaxing evenings with a cozy beach vibe without getting blasted by the strong crosswinds, which are very prevalent on high-rise buildings. To solve that, Amanda D'souza used clear glass railings that were able to block the crosswinds without blocking the city view. To give the space that seaside vibe, she used sandy fabric colors, woven chairs, speckled stone floors, and light bamboo. This design direction by Amanda D'souza made it possible to hang out in the main sitting area, eat at the bar and dining table, relax on the sun deck, rest in the bamboo hut, do yoga on the exercise balcony, or even soak in a big tub looking out over the city.
Dubai Creek penthouse owners chose Amanda D'souza as the top penthouse interior designer in Dubai (3,780 sq ft)
The Bold Affair is a two-story, 3,780-square-foot Eclectic Contemporary penthouse at the Marriott Marquis by Dubai Creek that took 15 weeks and cost around AED 1.13M to 1.89M, saving the owners well over a million dirhams off the usual AED 3M high-end price for a place that size.
The penthouse was designed in such a way that you can walk through 11 different areas across both floors without getting interrupted by a single dividing wall. There is a quiet corner to sit and think, a game room, and a pool shaped like the letter D. Amanda D'souza connected the space of the entire house by using cream colors, warm oak wood, and soft nubby fabric, and then, to give each spot some contrast and sense of individuality, she added a bright pop of color to each spot.
Dubai Hills Estate penthouse owners named Amanda D'souza the best penthouse interior designer in Dubai (1,400 sq ft)
Owners at Ellington House Residence in Dubai Hills Estate got their 3.5-BHK , 1,400-square-foot Modern Transitional Luxury penthouse ready in 12 weeks for about AED 420K to 700K.
They asked for their main bedroom first, so Amanda D'souza used the wood, stone, and soft green colors from that room across the rest of the house too. She turned an old spare helper's room into a quiet study for work, and she hung a big bronze ceiling light over the living and dining space with soft, warm lights around it.
Fast move-in times mean your home is ready in 2 to 4 months.
Real money savings come from keeping existing walls and paying middle-range rates.
Smart design fixes solve tricky problems like blocking high wind with glass, connecting open floors with color, and turning a small spare room into an office.
One-of-a-kind rooms happen because Amanda D'souza starts every plan on a blank page and never repeats an old layout.
All three families say their homes feel peaceful on a normal week night and fun when friends come over to visit, which is why owners across these neighborhoods call Amanda D'Souza the best penthouse designer in Dubai.
You know the exact price and finish date before any work starts. Amanda D'souza works with the walls you already have and builds a fresh plan that fits how you live every day. Getting a clear budget, a fast finish, and a home that feels like you is the main reason Dubai penthouse owners recommend Amanda D'souza to their friends.
Amanda D'souza is principal designer and Founder of Euphoria interiors which was founded in 2016. Her team plans, builds, and sets up custom interiors for villas, townhouses, apartments, and penthouses so your home is completely ready for you to move right in.
Contact Information:
Founder: Amanda D'souza,
Email: hello@amandadsouza.com
Phone: +971 4 490 2106
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