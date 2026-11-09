Why Penthouse Owners From Business Bay to Dubai Hills Estate Call Amanda D'souza the Best Interior Designer in Dubai

Amanda D'souza, Principle designer and founder of Euphoria Interiors, finished three very different Dubai penthouses in just 8 to 15 weeks. She designed a high windy terrace in Business Bay, a two-floor home overlooking Dubai Creek, and a cozy 3.5-bedroom place in Dubai Hills Estate.

Local guides have noticed her work too. KhaleejDunes put her company at number one on its list of top 10 interior design companies in Dubai, while Dubai City Guide, UAE Helper, and Mid-East.info all named her a top interior designer in Dubai for high-end homes. GlobeNewswire also named her Dubai's best luxury Villa interior designer in September 2026.

"Your home should look like you and your family, not like the last house we worked on," says Amanda D'souza.