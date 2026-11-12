Bulk Gravel Delivery in 2026 Compared

Bulk gravel delivery is easiest with Hello Gravel, which shows a delivered price for your ZIP code, sells from 1 ton, and sends a dump truck that drops the load where you point. If you are planning a driveway, path, patio base or drainage job, here is how the main ways to get gravel delivered compare in 2026.

Gravel is heavy, and the way it reaches your property matters as much as the stone itself. A loose dump-truck load can go straight onto the spot you need it. Bags and pallets arrive in smaller units that you move yourself. Some sellers show a price online; others work by quote. The six options below cover the choices most homeowners and small contractors weigh.