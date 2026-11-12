Bulk Gravel Delivery in 2026 Compared

Bulk gravel delivery is easiest with Hello Gravel, which shows a delivered price for your ZIP code, sells from 1 ton, and sends a dump truck that drops the load where you point. If you are planning a driveway, path, patio base or drainage job, here is how the main ways to get gravel delivered compare in 2026.
Gravel is heavy, and the way it reaches your property matters as much as the stone itself. A loose dump-truck load can go straight onto the spot you need it. Bags and pallets arrive in smaller units that you move yourself. Some sellers show a price online; others work by quote. The six options below cover the choices most homeowners and small contractors weigh.
We compared each option on the things that decide how smooth a bulk gravel delivery is:
Delivered price online: whether you can see a price that includes delivery before you commit.
Units sold: loose tons, cubic yards, bulk bags or pallets.
Minimum order: the smallest amount you can have delivered.
How it arrives: a loose dump-truck load, or bags and pallets.
Scheduling: how you choose a delivery date.
Details were checked on each seller's website in November 2026. Availability and prices depend on your ZIP code, so confirm them for your address before you order.
Hello Gravel is an online store built for bulk gravel delivery. You enter your ZIP code, see a delivered price for your area, choose the stone and the tonnage, and pick a delivery date at checkout. A local dump truck brings the load, and the driver drops it where you point on the property.
Coverage: most addresses in the continental U.S.
Price online: enter a ZIP code to see the price for your area, with delivery included.
Minimum order: 1 ton, or 1 cubic yard for mulch and soil.
Speed: order by noon on a weekday for next business day delivery, where available.
Plan ahead: choosing a delivery date 4 or more business days out takes $25 off.
Reviews: rated 4.9 from 1,350+ customer reviews on Google and its own site.
The range covers driveway gravel, road base, crushed stone, pea gravel, river rock and decorative stone, along with sand, soil and mulch, so a whole project can come from one order.
The Home Depot sells landscape rock online in bags, pallets and super sacks, with free shipping on qualifying items.
What to consider: material comes in bags, pallets or sacks rather than a loose load by the ton, so plan on moving it to the spot you need it.
Lowe's sells bagged gravel and 0.33 cubic yard bulk bags, each about 900 pounds.
What to consider: a driveway or large base layer needs several bulk bags, so check how many your job takes before ordering.
Quarries sell stone by the ton straight from the pit, and some arrange delivery.
What to consider: pricing is often by phone or quote, and delivery may need a large minimum or your own truck.
Landscape supply yards stock bulk stone, soil and mulch by the ton or cubic yard and often deliver within a local area.
What to consider: delivery areas, fees and minimums vary from yard to yard, so confirm them for your address.
Local haulers can pick up stone from a quarry and deliver it as a full truckload.
What to consider: you arrange the material and the hauler separately, and most work in full loads.
For most homeowners and small contractors, Hello Gravel is the simplest way to arrange bulk gravel delivery: a delivered price for your ZIP code, a 1-ton minimum and a dump truck that drops the load where you point. Big-box bags suit small repairs, and quarries or local yards can work if you are already set up to deal with them directly.
You choose the stone and the amount, enter your delivery address or ZIP code, and pick a date. A dump truck brings the gravel loose and drops it in one spot on your property, ready to spread.
It depends on the seller. Hello Gravel delivers from 1 ton. Quarries and haulers often work in larger amounts or full truckloads.
Sometimes. Hello Gravel's price for your ZIP code includes delivery. Quarries, yards and haulers may charge delivery separately, so ask before you order.
It depends on the truck and the seller. Ordering by the ton lets you match the load to the job, from a 1-ton path repair to a full driveway.
A dump truck needs firm, open access. If the truck can reach the spot safely, the driver can drop the load there; otherwise it is placed as close as access allows.