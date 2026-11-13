Before You Buy the View, Read the Reserve Study

Luxury buyers scrutinize everything they can see: the finishes, the light, the amenities, the view from the terrace. The document that best predicts what owning the apartment will actually cost is one most buyers never ask for.
It is called a reserve study, and in a condominium or co-op it can tell you whether the building is quietly heading for a five- or six-figure special assessment.
When you buy into a shared building, you buy a share of its future repairs. Roofs, elevators, boilers, facades and garages all wear out on a schedule. The association pays for them from a reserve fund that owners contribute to through their monthly charges.
If that fund is healthy, a new roof is a line item. If it is not, the board has two choices: defer the work, or ask every owner for a lump sum. Neither is good news for a new buyer.
A reserve study is a long-range plan for a building's major repairs. A specialist inspects the common components, estimates how long each will last and what it will cost to replace, and sets out how much the association should save each year, usually over a 30-year horizon.
The single most useful number in it is percent funded: the money actually in reserves, divided by the amount that should be there given how worn the building's components already are. Industry guidance groups the result into three bands. Below 30% is weak, with a high risk of special assessments. Between 30% and 70% is fair. Above 70% is strong, and special assessments become rare.
Association Reserves, one of the largest reserve study firms in the US, analyzed more than 100,000 studies prepared over almost four decades. Across the whole period, 74% of associations were below 70% funded. In the most recent window, 2022 to 2023, the share in the weak band had risen to 42%, and only 18% were strong.
In other words, a building that looks immaculate in the lobby can still be short of money for the work it will need in the next decade.
Few markets show the stakes more clearly than Florida, a favourite of buyers profiled in Resident's guide to Florida real estate in 2026. After the 2021 Surfside collapse, the state required condominium and cooperative buildings of three or more habitable stories to complete a Structural Integrity Reserve Study, with a deadline of December 31, 2025, and a repeat at least every 10 years. Owners can no longer vote to waive reserves for structural and life-safety components.
For associations that had waived reserves for years, that meant catching up quickly, often through higher monthly charges or special assessments. Buyers who skipped the paperwork were among the first to feel it. It is one of the details that newcomers can miss in Miami's high-end property scene.
When was the last reserve study completed, and by whom? Look for a credentialed reserve specialist and a study no more than three to five years old.
What is the building's percent funded? Above 70% is reassuring; below 30% is a warning sign.
Is the board following the study's funding plan? A good study ignored is no better than no study.
What major projects are due in the next five years? Roofs, elevators, facades and garages are the big-ticket items.
Have there been special assessments in the past ten years, and are any planned?
Have monthly charges kept pace with the study's recommendations? Unusually low charges can mean the reserves are paying the price.
In a co-op, does the corporation carry an underlying mortgage? Debt and reserves together tell you how exposed shareholders are.
Your broker or attorney can request these documents during due diligence. Many boards will also share the reserve study itself.
A well-funded reserve is one of the quiet signals of a well-run building. Credentialed firms such as The Reserve Study Group prepare these studies for condominium and homeowner associations across the US, and a board that commissions them regularly is usually a board that plans ahead.
The view is what you fall for. The reserve study is what tells you whether you can afford to keep it. For more on buying well at the top of the market, browse Resident's real estate coverage.
Fannie Mae estimated useful life table, via Brick Underground
Menlo Park Fire: nominal life expectancy for building components
Association Reserves: 74% of associations underfunded (November 2025)
Association Reserves: percent funded and special assessment risk
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