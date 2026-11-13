The Silicon Valley Remodel: How a 1960s San Jose Ranch Becomes a Modern Residence

A 1960s ranch is a series of small rooms arranged along a hallway, with a kitchen closed off from a dining room, a living room at the front and bedrooms at the back. Ceilings sit at eight feet, and the connection to the yard is a single sliding door.

The good news is in the bones. These houses carry simple roof structures, straightforward foundations and plenty of lot around them. Removing interior walls, raising a ceiling to the roofline and replacing a back wall with steel-framed glass are structural moves, but they are predictable ones, and they transform the house more than any finish ever could.