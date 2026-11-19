Private credit is one area attracting attention. Loans, receivables, and other debt instruments have defined cash flows and reporting requirements, making them potential candidates for digital issuance and servicing. Tokenization may help coordinate records, distributions, and transfers, provided the platform has appropriate controls.

Other areas under exploration include fine art, luxury goods, commodities, music royalties, and infrastructure-related investments. These assets differ considerably in valuation, ownership, and regulation, so they cannot all use the same structure. The appeal is the possibility of making certain investment interests easier to administer or access.

That is why tokenization beyond property is becoming a broader investment conversation. Issuers may seek new ways to raise capital, while investors look for carefully structured exposure to markets that have traditionally involved high minimum commitments or complicated administration.