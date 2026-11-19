Begin by thinking beyond finishes, fixtures, and impressive rooms. Consider how you actually live. Do you entertain frequently, work from home, or need flexible spaces for a growing family? Does privacy, natural light, accessibility, or indoor-outdoor living matter?

Create a list that separates essential features from desirable extras. This makes it easier to protect your priorities if the design or budget changes. Reference images can help communicate your preferences, but the goal should not be to copy another house. A custom home works best when shaped around its owners and setting.