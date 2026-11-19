Saving for a home the way your grandparents did it will not get you through the front door. Full stop. The 30-year fixed mortgage that became standard in the 1950s — locked in at 6–8% interest — was built for a world where one savings account, one job, and twenty years of patience was enough. That world is gone. By 2026, average home prices have hit record highs, and the savers who are actually closing deals are running multi-strategy financial playbooks that would have looked bizarre to anyone shopping for a house before 2010.

Putting more money into a traditional savings account might actually be slowing you down. Research from the National Association of Realtors consistently shows that first-time buyers who rely solely on standard deposit accounts take significantly longer to reach their down payment targets compared to those who combine automated investing with assistance programs. The single-savings model worked when interest rates made your money grow on its own. In an era where down payment assistance programs can drop your upfront requirement from 20% all the way to 3–5%, the old approach isn’t just outdated — it’s leaving real money on the table.