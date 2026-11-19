Cost per square metre is a handy yardstick, but it hides a lot. Kitchens, bathrooms, ensuites and laundries carry the plumbing, waterproofing, stone and joinery, so they cost far more per square metre than a bedroom or a living area. Adding a fourth bathroom moves the budget more than adding a fourth bedroom.

That is why two homes with the same floor area can sit hundreds of thousands of dollars apart. The question to ask is not only how big the home is, but where the size goes.