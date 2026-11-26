A buyer says they can close next week. The price sounds good, but the offer also asks you to clear the garage and pay for work the buyer hasn’t priced yet. Those details can change how much you keep and whether you’ll be ready on the day you sign.

If you’re thinking, “I need to sell my house fast in Warren,” you may only have a few weeks to decide. Some offers leave costs open until after the buyer has seen the house. Knowing what you need to keep gives you a starting point for those talks.