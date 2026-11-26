Haute Retreats comes into the winter with two pieces of news. The first is that the LUX Global Excellence Awards 2026 have named it Most Client-Focused Global Luxury Villa Rental & Bespoke Concierge Company, and given it the LUXlife Outstanding Guest Experience Award as well. The second is where it is sending guests for the quiet weeks of January: past Punta Cana, to Rio San Juan, on the north coast of the Dominican Republic, where ÀNI, a private resort on its own peninsula, is taken by one group at a time.
The two belong together. A villa can be chosen from photographs. A whole resort, handed to a single party, cannot. When one group has every room, every pool and a staff of more than thirty to itself, there are no other guests to absorb a misjudged arrival or a menu nobody wanted, and the only real safeguard is a company that knew the place before the group did.
ÀNI claims its own stretch of the north coast, between the Samaná peninsula and the kitesurfing town of Cabarete: 4.2 acres (1.70 hectares) of gardens with the Atlantic on three sides and a sand-fringed bay below. Its two villas face opposite ways. Villa Larimar is the one for sunrise; Villa Amber looks west, over a man-made beach with a path down to the sea. Between them sit the infinity pools, a glass-fronted wellness center with a gym and two treatment rooms, a tennis court and, for younger guests, a children’s pool with a waterslide.
The stay is all-inclusive, and the inclusions are written down rather than implied: meals and free-flowing drinks, spa treatments, airport transfers, cooking classes with the executive chef, tennis lessons and one full day of beach butler service that ends in a barbecue lunch on the sand. A few things happen once, and are listed that way: a sunset cruise, a cigar-rolling class with a rum tasting, a lesson in folkloric dance. Everything else is the work of a team of more than thirty, on hand around the clock.
Most people’s idea of a Dominican villa stay sits on the east coast, in the gated resorts of Punta Cana and Cap Cana, with beach clubs, golf and an airport close by. The north is a different proposition. On its Dominican Republic page, https://hauteretreats.com/dominican-republic-luxury-villas-and-resorts/, the company calls the coast around Rio San Juan and Cabrera the wilder side of the island, where the private estates stand above the open Atlantic, and recommends it to anyone traveling as a large group or looking for a private estate. The page lists more than 160 villas across five areas, and ÀNI is the signature estate among them.
Getting there takes a little longer, which is part of the point. From New York, JetBlue flies nonstop to Puerto Plata every day in under four hours, and the airport is about an hour from ÀNI; Santo Domingo is two and a half. The concierge times the transfer to the group’s flights. Each traveler will need a valid passport and must complete the free e-Ticket, the country’s online entry form, before setting off.
A recommendation like this is only as good as the company making it, which is where November’s awards come in. The LUX titles follow three consecutive years with the Luxury Lifestyle Awards: Best Luxury Villa Rental Company in the World in 2024 and 2025, and Best Ultra-Luxury Villa Rental & Concierge Services in the World in 2026. The company is also a nominee in the Homestays & Villa Rentals category of the 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. On Trustpilot, 61 reviews add up to a TrustScore of 4.8, which the site rates Excellent. Eight in ten guest families come back, and since its founding in 2016 the company has had no payment disputes.
The method behind those numbers is procedural rather than promotional. Every house in the collection is visited before it is offered. Every booking runs on a 21-day pre-arrival protocol, which the company calls the Haute Standard: the guest profile is built three weeks out, the house is briefed at two weeks, everything is arranged a week ahead, and the team walks the house two days before the group arrives, so the written run-of-stay a family receives before leaving home has been checked against the place itself. One specialist looks after the stay from the first call to checkout.
The Dominican Republic is warm in every month, and the company’s booking guidance draws a single line through the calendar: Christmas, New Year and Easter nine to twelve months out, everything else six to nine. January, once the New Year house parties have left, falls on the quieter side of that line, and it holds the first long weekend of the year: Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 18, 2027. At ÀNI it also changes the shape of the stay. The seven-night minimum that runs from December 18 to January 10 gives way to five nights for most of the year, enough to turn that long weekend into a proper escape, or to give a milestone birthday a stay of its own.
Requests start with the concierge, which builds a selection around the group and the dates before a single house is put forward.
Haute Retreats, founded in 2016, represents more than 2,400 villas, mansions and private estates in 83-plus destinations. It is a member of ASTA and an Executive Member of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce. Its promise: the villa, and the person who plans your week. hauteretreats.com · reservations@hauteretreats.com · +1 888 279 6444