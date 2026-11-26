Haute Retreats comes into the winter with two pieces of news. The first is that the LUX Global Excellence Awards 2026 have named it Most Client-Focused Global Luxury Villa Rental & Bespoke Concierge Company, and given it the LUXlife Outstanding Guest Experience Award as well. The second is where it is sending guests for the quiet weeks of January: past Punta Cana, to Rio San Juan, on the north coast of the Dominican Republic, where ÀNI, a private resort on its own peninsula, is taken by one group at a time.

The two belong together. A villa can be chosen from photographs. A whole resort, handed to a single party, cannot. When one group has every room, every pool and a staff of more than thirty to itself, there are no other guests to absorb a misjudged arrival or a menu nobody wanted, and the only real safeguard is a company that knew the place before the group did.