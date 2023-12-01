Rare Opportunity: Own a Four-Story Townhouse in Manhattan's Coveted Kips Bay Neighborhood for the Price of a Two-Bedroom Apartment

Located at 240 East 29th Street , the townhouse is ideal for prospective homebuyers looking to own a private residence in the heart of a prime New York City neighborhood, or for investors seeking an income-generating asset with potential to collect an impressive $170,400 a year in gross rent. Currently, the property is configured as a ground-floor retail space with three one-bedroom apartments on the upper floors. However, with the option to modify the layout to create two duplexes, change the configuration of the apartments, combine the units into a single-family triplex, or keep the property exactly as is, the value and possibilities that come with this property are endless.