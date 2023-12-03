An Epitome of Coastal Elegance: The $26 Million Oceanfront Residence in Miami Beach's Altos Del Mar
Introducing an Extraordinary Slice of Coastal Paradise
If opulence could be captured in walls and windows, it would manifest as this stunning $26 million oceanfront estate located at 7833 Atlantic Way, Miami Beach, Florida, 33141. Back on the market and available for both sale and rent, this residence is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that promises an unprecedented blend of luxury and tranquility.
Location: A Gem Amidst the City's Hustle
Situated in the heart of Miami Beach, this property offers the ultimate luxury—privacy. Nestled within Altos Del Mar, the only private gated community in the city, you're not just buying a home; you're acquiring a lifestyle characterized by exclusivity and serenity.
Architectural Splendor: Designed for Life
Spanning an impressive 6,500 square feet on a 16,000 square-foot lot, this tri-level architectural marvel is nothing short of a masterpiece. Featuring seven bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, along with an additional half-bath, the home is a blend of modern elegance and functional design. With Italian porcelain floors running across each level, the interiors exhibit a warm sophistication that feels both inviting and grand.
Culinary Delights: A Gourmet's Dream Come True
For the culinary connoisseur, this estate features not one but three fully equipped, custom kitchens stocked with high-end appliances. Whether you're entertaining a lavish party or savoring an intimate dinner, the kitchens provide ample space and the right atmosphere for every occasion. In addition, a 300-bottle wine room is thoughtfully designed to keep your fine wine collection at the perfect temperature and humidity.
Unsurpassed Amenities: Luxury That Knows No Bounds
Private Elevator: The estate comes with a private elevator that connects all three levels, making accessibility a breeze.
Rooftop Terrace: One of the home's standout features is the expansive rooftop terrace. Offering unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean and the mesmerizing Miami sunsets, it is the quintessential setting for al-fresco dinners and cocktail parties.
Master Suite: An opulent retreat, the master suite features his & her custom-built closets and private bathrooms, along with a private terrace that offers awe-inspiring views of the ocean.
Summer Kitchen and Pool: Step outside, and you're greeted by a lavish summer kitchen and a breathtaking infinity pool with a jacuzzi. The pool area provides direct access to the private beach, creating the ultimate Miami Beach experience.
An Exclusive Invitation: Witness the Grandeur
Words and pictures can only convey so much. To truly immerse yourself in the splendor of this extraordinary property, we cordially invite you to contact us for a private viewing today.
Don't let this unparalleled opportunity pass you by. Be the privileged owner of a residence that redefines coastal luxury living, and experience what it truly means to live life on your terms, surrounded by beauty and comfort in every corner.
For more information, please contact
Jelena Khurana
The Corcoran Group
1688 Meridian Ave, Ste 400
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Cell: 305.322.7089
E: Jelena.Khurana@corcoran.com
Photos By:
Luxury production studios
@luxuryprostudios