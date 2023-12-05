How To Bring Viewers To Your Property When It’s For Sale

One thing a realtor will do is to value your property. They’ll have insight into the local property market, and they’ll know what other comparable properties recently sold for. Add to that their experience and what they know of buyers, and they’ll be able to come up with an accurate value for your home. This is far more important than you might think because people aren’t going to come and view your property if it’s out of their price range, but they’re also not going to come and view it if it seems the property is overpriced. And they’ll know it’s overpriced because they’ll be doing the same research as you when it comes to what’s on the market and what they can buy - it’s definitely not possible to try to overcharge these days. If you do, people just aren’t going to be interested.