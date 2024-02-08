Miami's Real Estate Paradise: A Buyer's Guide to Prime Properties Fit for a Luxurious Lifestyle

As you may already know, Miami is a Mecca for all things luxury when it comes to offering worldly cuisine experiences, a lavish entertainment nightlife, and breathtaking views from million-dollar properties fit for royalty - this is not JUST a city, but the setting for an opulent lifestyle designed for the best of the best.
So, it's no surprise that new billion-dollar developments are in high demand right now to satisfy a growing need for those who are flocking to migrate here to bask in Florida's sun kissed warm weather and oh-so-many phenomenal luxuries.
Personally, I made the move here from Los Angeles a few years ago and haven't looked back for all the reasons above and more. Miami is the city to be in and I do not need to count the reasons why because you already know. Now, if you are someone who is looking for a new summer home or a place to settle in year around, this guide will show you an in-depth look at the most desirable and prestigious developments that are causing quite the stir among the locals here.
Come with me on a personal journey through Miami's up and coming prospective properties that are simply irresistible and fabulous in every way.
Being a "Floridian", I have come to appreciate all of gorgeous landscapes, vibrant art galleries, and jaw dropping high rises equipped with state-of-the-art amenities that had me thinking "why didn't I move here sooner?". Relocating to Miami was the best decision that I have ever made for myself in the sense that living here is truly something to write home about. BUT it does depend on which neighborhood you decide to make your mark in.
Currently, Brickell is HOT and experiencing an influx of new residents, drawn to its unique appeal as the "NEW" New York, but without the drawbacks of chilly weather, high taxes, and the perennially under-construction streets plagued by potholes. There is no doubt that people are increasingly attracted to the prospect of living in Brickell, enticed by the combination of a warmer climate, a tax-free environment, reputable schools, and the promise of a luxurious lifestyle that anyone could get accustomed to quickly.
That is a fact as I fell for Brickell immediately and there are no complaints here, not one.
However, Brickell isn't the only Miami neighborhood that should be on your radar. Downtown Miami is rapidly emerging as a newfound promised land for buying opportunities and undergoing a significant transformation. This change is attracting a diverse range of investors, who are interested in tapping into the area's growing potential.
Meanwhile, Sunny Isles still and will always maintain its status as one of Miami's most prestigious neighborhoods, a favorite among international travelers seeking luxurious vacation homes. Known for its beautiful beaches and high-end amenities, Sunny Isles continues to be a top choice mainly for families and couples who desire a lavish retreat to visit and unwind periodically.
Each of these neighborhoods and communities offers lush lifestyles and unique opportunities for investors, long-term residents, and even casual and seasonal visitors.
Brickell, my favorite place in the world, is renowned for its towering high-rises, flashy entertainment venues, and New York City vibes. This part of town stands as the place to be if you are a mover and a shaker looking for Miami's top luxury residences. It's a dynamic neighborhood, blending high-end living with the convenience of city life with everything within reach. This is home for many locals who seek a diverse selection of trendy restaurants and cafes, upscale boutiques, and vibrant nightlife spots, all conveniently located among impressive million-dollar high-rise architecture.
The St. Regis Miami, set to redefine luxury in Miami’s Financial District, will be a prestigious waterfront development with a starting price of a cool $4 million. It will offer residents exclusive St. Regis services such as concierge, car and beauty services, a pet spa, and private package delivery, and butler services. Its prime South Brickell location ensures easy access to central Brickell, downtown Miami, and upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Architecturally designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects with interiors by Rockwell Group, this 50-story building will feature 152 ultra-luxury residences, each offering two to seven bedrooms with sizes ranging from 2,300 to 10,000 square feet, including lavish Penthouses and Sky Villas. Residents will enjoy over 55,000 square feet of amenity space, including a private marina, infinity and lap pools, a Cognac Room, Tea Room, and a holistic wellness center.
The residences at St. Regis Miami embody elegance with custom European marble flooring, high-end Wolf appliances, smart home technology, and Italian cabinetry. Set to welcome residents by the beginning of 2027, St. Regis Miami promises a lifestyle of bespoke luxury and exclusive comfort in the heart of Miami.
But wait, there’s more…
What can I say, being a bit of a social butterfly I do tend to run in the right circles and here’s where that pays off. My incredibly connected friend, Eric Johnson, offered me a chance to tour the St. Regis Miami property office to get the scoop on why this high-rise will be so special and to find out what’s not posted on the web. (shhhhh)
That’s right, I got a sneak peek at what this new development will look like and you are not going to believe how stunning and accommodating it will be. I have to say, I was blown away at the opulence, sophoosticated technology, sleak building design, and phenomenal amenities that are a testimony to the St. Regis brand. I mean, gold stars, two thumbs up, 10’s all the way!
But don’t just take my word for it, have a look for yourself. Here’s a video that I put together that shows you exactly what I am talking about - enjoy!
I hope that piqued your interest and got you thinking that you should invest in a first class lifestyle by living in a building that makes you feel like you are always treated first class. Also, I can’t thank , , and the whole St. Regis Miami team enough for taking the time to show me around and give me all the details of what this new luxury building has to offer.
Also, if you have any questions about the available condos in the St. Regis Miami Luxury High-Rise, please reach out to them directly by clicking on their names above for a private showing. Trust me, you're in great hands as they have over 20+ years of experience and will meet all of your buying expectations.
In the heart of Brickell, this stunning soon-to-be 75-foot glass tower epitomizes luxury and glamor, offering residents a waterfront lifestyle infused with Miami’s unique energy and elegance. This development is more than just a residence; it's a celebration of refined aesthetics, perfectly integrated into its vibrant surroundings.
The property features a mix of 324 tower residences, 8 penthouses, and 28 riverfront flats and duplexes, each designed for maximum comfort and luxury.
Residents will enjoy over 75,000 square feet of luxurious five-star amenities throughout five levels of the tower — including exquisitely appointed social spaces, a state-of-the-art health and fitness center, La Mer spa facilities, a private marina with residents’ yacht and more — that will be cohesive in essence but unique in design elements and all expertly managed by SH Hotels & Resorts.
In Related fashion, the property is curated with a hand-selected collection of museum-quality art. Featuring works from masters like Julio Le Parc, Pavel Acosta, Anthony Goicolea, Eugenio Ampudia, Gene Davis and Pierre Gonnord, the pieces engage in a dialogue with the luxurious designs to further transport residents to a world of opulence, perfection and exclusivity.
Crafted with the artistic expertise of Arquitectonica and 1508 London, the Cipriani Residences Miami, set to be completed in 2027, will provide unparalleled comfort and seclusion. Drawing inspiration from a scenic location and the classic elegance of Cipriani, these homes feature indoor-outdoor spaces that capture the essence of Miami's sunlit environment. The building's design, with its curved façade, and exquisite luxury theme, is an ode to the brand's heritage. Located at the edge of Brickell, it's a quick walk to the entrance of the lively city atmosphere. These residences embody the enduring Italian elegance and exemplary service synonymous with Cipriani.
The 80-story structure, a remarkable feature of the Brickell skyline, showcases a sleek, organic design that gracefully leans towards the water's edge. This refined architectural concept extends into the interior spaces, infusing each of the 405 units, ranging from one to four bedrooms, with a blend of sophistication and discreet Italian charm.
For residents, life at Cipriani Residences Miami is defined by a seamless blend of class and convenience. The building's location ensures easy access to the diverse and dynamic experiences that this exciting city has to offer, setting the stage for a lifestyle marked by relaxed elegance and metropolitan vibrancy.
Expected to be completed in 2024, the new Aston Martin Residences in Miami will soar to a height of 66 floors and will offer 391 condominiums. Condo unit options range from one to five-bedroom condominium residences, duplexes, and penthouses, crowned by a stunning triplex luxury penthouse fit for a king and queen.
Reflecting the century-long legacy of Aston Martin's excellence in design, each residence is crafted to be a personal statement of luxury and sophistication. Situated to offer panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Miami River, and the dynamic city skyline, the development epitomizes the blend of natural beauty and urban elegance.
Equipped with exceptional amenities, the residences feature a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa, a sprawling pool deck, and various salons and lounges, complemented by an onsite marina. These facilities ensure a lifestyle of convenience and unmatched comfort to all your accommodation requests, making the Aston Martin Residences a pinnacle of luxury living in Miami.
Downtown Miami, is going through a gentrification process and definitely has an urban charm to it that is continually evolving. This part of Miami is also a cultural hub, with art galleries, museums showcasing contemporary art, and holds yearly Context Art Basel events. It also happens to be home to the biggest sports, concert, and events center which is known as the Kaseya Center, where all the Heat games happen. The Miami downtown district can be especially appealing for its accessibility to public schools, parks, and shopping centers making it a practical choice for families.
The Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami, set to be Miami's tallest structure at 1,049 feet by 2025, redefines luxury in a 100-story condo/hotel tower. Located in Downtown Miami's waterfront, close to major attractions, it's designed by Carlos Ott and Sieger Suarez Architects.
This architectural marvel features 9 unique glass "cubes". The first three house a Waldorf Astoria hotel with 205 suites and lavish amenities, including a pool deck, restaurant, spa, and fitness center. Floors 40-100 offer 360 private residences, ranging from studios to 4-bedroom units, with sophisticated designs, smart home technology, high-end kitchens, and terraces with breathtaking views.
Residents enjoy exclusive access to a private lobby, a 40th-floor pool deck, swimming facilities, and lounges, embodying unparalleled luxury and comfort in the heart of Miami.
Sunny Isles, located north of Miami Beach, is a haven for those seeking beachfront luxury investment opportunities. Known for its pristine beaches and upscale high-rises, this area offers some of the most spectacular views in Florida and plenty of privacy.
Set to grace the Miami skyline as a beacon of opulence, Bentley Residences stands as a groundbreaking achievement in luxury living. Expected to be the tallest beachfront residential tower in the U.S. at an impressive 749 feet, this world's first Bentley-branded tower is a testament to unparalleled sophistication and innovation that's ready for you to discover. Scheduled for completion in 2026 in prestigious Sunny Isles Beach, the 60-story architectural marvel is the result of a visionary collaboration between Dezer Development and Sieger Suarez.
Designed for the discerning few, each residence in the Bentley Residences promises a sanctuary of exclusivity and privacy. The tower's signature feature, the 'Dezervator' car elevator, delivers residents and their vehicles directly to their private 4-car garages within each unit. These residences are sanctuaries of luxury, complete with personal pools and saunas, set against the backdrop of breathtaking Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal vistas.
In every aspect, from the spacious interiors with soaring 10-foot ceilings to the expansive outdoor terraces with summer kitchens, Bentley Residences epitomizes the essence of luxury living. For those who seek a lifestyle marked by distinction and elegance, Bentley Residences offers an unparalleled living experience, redefining beachfront luxury for a select few.
Choosing a real estate property to buy in top Miami neighborhoods means investing in a lifestyle marked by beauty, culture, and luxury. This city is filled with qualified real estate brokerage firms that are well-equipped to identify prospective properties that you would find appealing, offering services that are deemed reliable and comprehensive.
Whether it be a property that's for personal pleasure or as an investment, Miami's real estate market offers a million good reasons for you to consider using your buying power here.
Happy property hunting!