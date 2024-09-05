Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck List Beverly Hills Mansion for $68 Million

The listing price of $68 million reflects the couple's desire to recoup their investment after purchasing the estate for $61 million just last year. While they added personal touches and extensive renovations, some industry experts believe the mansion is overpriced. In fact, the New York Post reports that an anonymous real estate insider claimed the estate might be worth between $40 million and $50 million, citing its size, dated amenities, and location as potential drawbacks.

One might wonder whether the listing price accounts for the property’s estimated $762,000 annual tax bill, plus another $750,000 annually to insure and maintain the estate. Potential buyers should be prepared to spend at least $1.5 million annually just to keep the lights on—a significant consideration even for the ultra-wealthy.