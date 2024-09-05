Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck List Beverly Hills Mansion for $68 Million

In an unexpected twist, the Beverly Hills estate of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has officially hit the market, carrying a hefty price tag of $68 million. This sprawling property, situated within one of Beverly Hills' most prestigious enclaves, is a stunning blend of luxury, grandeur, and modern convenience. With the couple now separated, the sale marks the end of their short-lived marriage and their chapter in this luxurious home.
Sitting on five acres of prime Beverly Hills real estate, the 38,000-square-foot estate, known as Crestview Manor, boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms—an impressive feat even by Hollywood standards. According to its Zillow listing, the property was recently renovated with meticulous attention to detail, blending timeless elegance with state-of-the-art technology.
The home, originally built in 2000, was expanded to include a separate guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse. Privacy is paramount, with the estate perched behind double gates and nestled in an exclusive, gated community. However, a real estate expert shared with the New York Post that the location might be a bit of a disadvantage, given that Wallingford Estates lacks a guarded entrance—a critical feature for buyers in this price range.
The mansion offers a range of luxury amenities tailored to the most discerning tastes, including a 12-car garage, a zero-edge pool, and an indoor sports complex complete with a pickleball court, a boxing ring, and a gym. The property's interior features reflect the couple's efforts to infuse warmth into the previously stark aesthetic—rich, green-painted dining rooms and plush, carpeted floors now replace the cold, polished-stone flooring.
The listing price of $68 million reflects the couple's desire to recoup their investment after purchasing the estate for $61 million just last year. While they added personal touches and extensive renovations, some industry experts believe the mansion is overpriced. In fact, the New York Post reports that an anonymous real estate insider claimed the estate might be worth between $40 million and $50 million, citing its size, dated amenities, and location as potential drawbacks.
One might wonder whether the listing price accounts for the property’s estimated $762,000 annual tax bill, plus another $750,000 annually to insure and maintain the estate. Potential buyers should be prepared to spend at least $1.5 million annually just to keep the lights on—a significant consideration even for the ultra-wealthy.
Lopez and Affleck’s decision to list the mansion comes in the wake of Lopez filing for divorce earlier this year. The pair had only been married since July 2022, but rumors of marital issues began circulating shortly after. Lopez’s filing in April marked the end of their two-year marriage, and both have since moved on to new properties—Affleck having reportedly purchased a more modest $25 million home in Los Angeles.
Despite the property's undeniable grandeur, some experts see it as a “flawed diamond,” as one source mentioned. The house is undeniably large and lavish, but as the real estate expert told the New York Post, buyers with the means for such a purchase may not be eager to take on the sheer size and dated design elements of the estate.
While opinions on the mansion’s design and location vary, there’s no denying its celebrity pedigree and unparalleled privacy. For buyers seeking exclusivity, luxury amenities, and expansive living space, Crestview Manor offers an opportunity to own a slice of Hollywood history. Whether the $68 million price tag will hold remains to be seen, but the home’s striking views, state-of-the-art facilities, and the star power behind its walls are sure to attract attention.
For those with deep pockets and a penchant for living large, this Beverly Hills estate may just be the ultimate in luxury living.
