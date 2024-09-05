Luxury Homes for Sale: Discover New Fisher Island Listings

September 2024 — Fisher Island, a secluded enclave just off the coast of Miami Beach, is synonymous with unparalleled luxury and exclusivity. Accessible only by ferry or private yacht, this 216-acre private island is a sanctuary for the world’s elite, offering an extraordinary lifestyle enriched by privacy, sophistication, and unmatched amenities. Fisher Island Club, the island’s private membership-only retreat, boasts a wealth of indulgent offerings, including one of the few truly private beaches in the U.S., an award-winning golf course, world-class dining, and bespoke leisure activities. This island’s allure is further magnified by its exquisite real estate, offering some of the most luxurious homes in the world. Whether you're in the market for a new home or simply dreaming of what could be, the following properties represent the epitome of opulence on Fisher Island.
Beds: 6 | Baths: 10 | Size: 9,403 sqft
This stunning estate at Valencia Estates offers 9,403 square feet of sheer luxury. With double-height ceilings, polished marble and wood floors, and a grand living area designed for entertaining, this residence exudes timeless elegance. The chef’s kitchen is a culinary masterpiece, featuring high-end appliances and custom cabinetry. Outdoors, indulge in the heated pool, sauna, and spacious patio, perfect for relaxing in this prestigious gated community.
Full Listing HERE
Beds: 7 | Baths: 10 | Size: 10,368 sqft
Be the first to experience this custom-built Modern Tuscan estate in The Links Estates, Fisher Island’s newest and most exclusive neighborhood. This home offers a private infinity pool, rooftop terrace, and over 4,000 square feet of outdoor living space. With interiors by Ford Interiors and landscaping by Enzo Enea, every detail is designed to perfection. Delivery expected in 2025.
Full Listing HERE
Beds: 6 | Baths: 8 | Size: 10,456 sqft
Another jewel in The Links Estates, this Modern Tuscan mansion offers stunning bay and golf course views. With 10,000 square feet of interior space, this home features a private rooftop terrace, spa, and outdoor kitchen. Custom-built by ASR Construction and designed with airy European interiors, this estate is the perfect fit for those seeking luxury and privacy in a close-knit community. Delivery expected in 2025.
Full Listing HERE
Beds: 5 | Baths: 7 | Size: 7,630 sqft
Located in the prestigious Palazzo Del Sol, this sprawling residence by DÔME Interiors of Geneva is the epitome of luxurious design. The home features 7,630 square feet of living area, including a study, theater, and entertaining bar. With terraces overlooking the ocean, bay, and golf course, this residence offers a truly immersive living experience.
Full Listing HERE
Beds: 5 | Baths: 8 | Size: 6,820 sqft
This newly renovated penthouse offers 20-foot ceilings, a skylight, and direct ocean views. With five bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms, the home is equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen, formal dining room, and expansive terraces. The property includes eight parking spaces, three assigned golf cart parking spaces, and one storage unit.
Full Listing HERE
Beds: 5 | Baths: 7 | Size: 4,932 sqft
This exquisite oceanside penthouse offers breathtaking ocean views from its wraparound terrace. The five-bedroom residence features high ceilings, wood floors, and a chef’s kitchen with premium finishes. Designed for family living, the home includes sprawling entertainment spaces and en-suite baths in all bedrooms.
Full Listing HERE
Beds: 6 | Baths: 6 | Size: 7,025 sqft
Curated by elite interior designer Lorraine Letendre, this Fisher Island penthouse boasts direct views of South Beach, the ocean, and the Miami skyline. The open living room, gourmet kitchen, and expansive terraces create a perfect blend of elegance and functionality. Additional features include a private poolside cabana, golf cart spaces, and a two-car garage.
Full Listing HERE
Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Size: 6,051 sqft
Overlooking Fisher Island’s inner marina, this two-story townhouse is a one-of-a-kind gem. With a spacious living and dining area, wraparound terrace, and chef’s kitchen, this home offers the ultimate in luxury living. The second floor features a large open floor plan, family room with home theater, and dining terrace with marina views.
Full Listing HERE
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.