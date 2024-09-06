Caribbean Luxury Living: Laguna Plaza in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

Imagine waking up each day to the warm Caribbean breeze in a residence that epitomizes luxury, elegance, and tranquility. Nestled in the heart of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, this exceptional property offers the ultimate lifestyle for discerning individuals seeking both opulence and serenity.

The expansive primary suite serves as your personal retreat, featuring a spa-inspired bathroom with a Victoria & Albert freestanding tub, frameless glass-enclosed rain shower, and private sauna.

The gourmet kitchen, a chef’s dream, is equipped with top-tier Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, complemented by Pedini cabinetry and a 102-bottle wine storage, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying intimate evenings.

Beyond the home’s refined interiors, the island itself offers a tax-friendly haven with endless natural beauty, pristine beaches, and world-class amenities just moments away.