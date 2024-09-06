Caribbean Luxury Living: Laguna Plaza in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

Imagine waking up each day to the warm Caribbean breeze in a residence that epitomizes luxury, elegance, and tranquility. Nestled in the heart of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, this exceptional property offers the ultimate lifestyle for discerning individuals seeking both opulence and serenity.
The expansive primary suite serves as your personal retreat, featuring a spa-inspired bathroom with a Victoria & Albert freestanding tub, frameless glass-enclosed rain shower, and private sauna.
The gourmet kitchen, a chef’s dream, is equipped with top-tier Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, complemented by Pedini cabinetry and a 102-bottle wine storage, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying intimate evenings.
Beyond the home’s refined interiors, the island itself offers a tax-friendly haven with endless natural beauty, pristine beaches, and world-class amenities just moments away.
Living in Laguna Plaza is about more than just owning luxury real estate in San Juan, Puerto Rico- it's about embracing an exclusive lifestyle. The condominium provides world-class amenities, including a stunning swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a resident lounge, and round-the-clock security. These features elevate the living experience, ensuring residents have everything they need at their fingertips.
Its location places residents in close proximity to Old San Juan’s historic charm, the beautiful beaches of Condado, and an array of upscale dining options. Whether you’re interested in the arts, boating in the nearby San Juan Marina, or simply enjoying the Caribbean sunshine, this residence places you at the heart of it all.
An oasis of tranquility, the primary suite is a true personal sanctuary where luxury and comfort blend seamlessly. Designed for those who seek serenity, this retreat offers an unparalleled level of relaxation and refinement.
The centerpiece of the suite is the elegant Victoria & Albert freestanding bathtub, perfect for soaking away the day’s stresses. A frameless glass-enclosed rain shower offers a spa-like experience, while the built-in sauna elevates this space into a true wellness haven.
Every element within the suite is thoughtfully crafted, with exquisite Italian cabinetry adding both functionality and style. The imported stone vanity tops exude timeless elegance, creating a sophisticated atmosphere. The meticulous attention to detail ensures that every aspect of this suite contributes to a sense of calm and rejuvenation.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or enjoying a quiet morning, the primary suite provides an idyllic escape from the fast pace of urban life.
The gourmet kitchen stands as a masterpiece of modern luxury and sophisticated design, meticulously crafted to blend both form and function. Adorned with sleek, Italian-made Pedini cabinetry in soft, neutral hues, the space exudes a refined elegance that complements any interior aesthetic.
Its impressive suite of high-end appliances ensures that this kitchen is not only a visual delight but also a culinary powerhouse.
Equipped with state-of-the-art Sub-Zero refrigeration, your perishables will remain fresh with optimal temperature control, while the precision of the Miele cooking range invites chefs of all levels to create culinary masterpieces.
The pièce de résistance is the 102-bottle capacity wine storage, perfect for the connoisseur to curate and display their finest vintages. It ensures that each bottle is kept at the ideal temperature.
This kitchen is more than just a place to prepare meals - it is a social hub where gourmet experiences unfold, whether you're hosting intimate dinners for close friends or throwing lavish soirées for larger groups.
With its flawless combination of luxury, utility, and aesthetic appeal, this kitchen is designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life and wish to elevate their culinary adventures to an art form.
This exclusive residence offers the convenience of three assigned covered parking spaces, a full backup generator, a water cistern, and additional storage, ensuring both comfort and security.
Perfectly positioned near Luis Muñoz Rivera Park, Old San Juan, private marinas, the Convention Center, Distrito T-Mobile, and a variety of top-tier hotels, restaurants, and vibrant nightlife, Laguna Plaza Residence 401 is a rare gem in one of San Juan's most prestigious neighborhoods.
For frequent travelers, the convenience of being just a 10-minute drive from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport ensures effortless connections, making this property not only a luxurious home but also a gateway to the world.
Offered at $3,895,000, this Laguna Plaza Condominium is not just a home - it’s an invitation to a lifestyle of elegance, comfort, and prestige. For those seeking refined excellence in Puerto Rico, this property stands unmatched.
Blanca Hebé, known for her deep expertise in luxury real estate, offers a bespoke experience for potential buyers, ensuring that every detail of this Laguna Plaza home meets the expectations of the discerning homeowner. Corcoran Puerto Rico’s commitment to delivering premium service is evident in every aspect of the listing.
To learn more about this extraordinary residence or to schedule a private showing, contact Corcoran Puerto Rico
