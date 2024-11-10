Inside look at Freddie Freeman’s $7 million Studio City Farmhouse

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman recently made headlines, but it's not what you think. After bringing home the World Series title to Los Angeles for the first time since 2020 and winning the MVP with his excellent performance in the World Series, Freeman purchased a luxurious farm-style property in Studio City, California.

Known for his exceptional baseball career and deep connection to the city of LA, Freeman’s new residence is an impressive addition to the area’s high-profile real estate scene.

The house was originally listed for $8.5 million, but Freeman secured it for around $7.825 million. The modern farmhouse spans 6,289 square feet of luxurious living space, packed with features that meet Freeman’s preferences for privacy, family living, and entertainment