Inside look at Freddie Freeman’s $7 million Studio City Farmhouse

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman recently made headlines, but it's not what you think. After bringing home the World Series title to Los Angeles for the first time since 2020 and winning the MVP with his excellent performance in the World Series, Freeman purchased a luxurious farm-style property in Studio City, California.
Known for his exceptional baseball career and deep connection to the city of LA, Freeman’s new residence is an impressive addition to the area’s high-profile real estate scene.
The house was originally listed for $8.5 million, but Freeman secured it for around $7.825 million. The modern farmhouse spans 6,289 square feet of luxurious living space, packed with features that meet Freeman’s preferences for privacy, family living, and entertainment
Freeman’s 6,289-square-foot residence features four spacious bedrooms and six bathrooms, providing plenty of room for family and guests. The home’s design features an oversized steel-case window and door, which provides a great indoor-outdoor experience perfect for Los Angeles’ sunny climate.
The property is filled with resources that match the home’s layout and Freeman’s preference for luxury. Built in 2022 by the respected architects' Rob Diaz, Mark Alexander, and Anastasia Ratia, it brought him closer to Dodger Stadium after his last house was in Roswell, Georgia.
The mansion greets guests with a grand center hallway with sanded limestone floors, oak beams, and expertly crafted studio lighting.
The main kitchen is accompanied by a secondary prep kitchen, ideal for hosting large gatherings. Custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, and ample workspace make it functional and stylish.
Freeman’s master suite is a haven of luxury, featuring a barreled clay ceiling, vintage lighting, and custom woven linen drapery. Two closets crafted from white oak cabinetry provide ample storage, while the master bathroom includes Calcutta marble finishes, a massive shower stall, and an outdoor garden bathtub.
Freeman’s new property isn’t just about indoor luxury; it’s a private oasis outdoors. A large private courtyard sits beside a full-service guest house, creating a secluded space for family or visitors.
The backyard also features a black-bottom pool, an infrared sauna, and upper-deck gardens that enhance the tranquil setting. An inviting fire pit area completes the backyard, perfect for unwinding after a game or entertaining guests.
This move marks a significant milestone for Freeman, who wanted to settle closer to Dodger Stadium to reduce his previous 90-minute commute from Orange County. Now just a 20-minute drive from his new home, Freeman can enjoy Los Angeles while staying close to his team.
The decision to invest in this modern, high-end farmhouse reflects his commitment to his new role with the Dodgers and his deepening roots in the city.
Studio City has become a highly desirable neighborhood for athletes and celebrities seeking a blend of privacy, luxury, and convenient access to the city’s best amenities.
Known for its upscale homes, trendy shops, and a prime location near Hollywood, Studio City is a favorite choice for high-profile buyers like Freeman, who value a balanced lifestyle.
Freddie Freeman’s $7.8 million mansion is more than just a home—it’s a statement of his growing connection to Los Angeles and his desire for a space that accommodates family life and high-profile hosting.
Freddie Freeman’s Studio City mansion offers a glimpse into the lifestyle of a two-time World Series winner who has fully embraced Los Angeles. With this investment, Freeman reaffirms his commitment to the Dodgers and his new city, choosing a home that meets his personal and professional needs as he continues to make an impact in L.A.
