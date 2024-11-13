Floyd Mayweather Jr. Lists Beverly Hills Mansion for $48 Million

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. recently listed his luxurious Beverly Hills mansion for $48 million, a prime piece of real estate that reflects his astute investment in a high-value property.

According to Bein Sports , Floyd Money Mayweather is arguably the wealthiest boxer of all time, with a net worth of $1.2 billion. The champ makes eight figures in almost all his fights, showcasing his unparalleled drawing power and revenue-generation ability.

This mansion, located just minutes from the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, is one of the most exclusive properties in Mayweather’s portfolio. Floyd originally bought it in 2017 for $25.5 million, but it is now on the market for nearly double that amount.