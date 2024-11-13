Floyd Mayweather Jr. Lists Beverly Hills Mansion for $48 Million

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. recently listed his luxurious Beverly Hills mansion for $48 million, a prime piece of real estate that reflects his astute investment in a high-value property.
According to , Floyd Money Mayweather is arguably the wealthiest boxer of all time, with a net worth of $1.2 billion. The champ makes eight figures in almost all his fights, showcasing his unparalleled drawing power and revenue-generation ability.
This mansion, located just minutes from the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, is one of the most exclusive properties in Mayweather’s portfolio. Floyd originally bought it in 2017 for $25.5 million, but it is now on the market for nearly double that amount.
The estate sits on an impressive 15,300 square feet of living space, a modern-day paradise that can be yours. With six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, the property is a perfect fit for a big family looking for a luxurious mansion to relax in style.
Notable luxury additions include a gourmet kitchen, a sweets shop, and a 300-bottle wine room perfect for any wine specialist. The paneled library and the glossy black dining room add a refined touch to the mansion’s design, blending advanced property with the charm of classic California living.
The mansion also includes a 12-seat movie theater, gym, staff quarters, and an oversized garage for car collectors. A black-and-white striped pool deck graces the outdoor space, offering a striking contrast against the lush greenery surrounding the home.
The listing price in 2017 was originally $25.5 million, and now it is $48 million, reflecting its increased value over time, largely due to the real estate market in Beverly Hills and the quality of the home.
There is no indication that Floyd Mayweather personally renovated the house after purchasing it in 2017. Nile Niami renovated the house before Mayweather bought the property. Niami, who owned the mansion for three years, made significant updates to the home, including the glossy black formal dining room and black-and-white striped pool deck.
Mayweather did no renovations before he decided to put the mansion on the market, but since he owns it, one of the richest and most famous boxers in history, the home carries a cachet. The celebrity factor often boosts the value of luxury estates, particularly in neighborhoods like Beverly Hills.
Beverly Hills luxury homes remain among the most desirable in the world, with demand fueled by celebrity buyers and wealthy investors.
Mayweather’s mansion listing at $48 million reflects recent trends in the area, where homes in exclusive locations have seen consistent appreciation.
The rise in Mayweather’s home value since his 2017 purchase speaks to his investment acumen, as he stands to nearly double his initial purchase price. Though current trends in Beverly Hills real estate indicate fierce competition, the mansion’s unique features, impeccable design, and prime location give it an edge in a high-demand market.
Joshua and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman are representing this listing.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!